As a director who thrives in making richly absurdist, hilariously bleak, and unsuspecting poignant work like Dogtooth and Alps, Yorgos Lanthimos has created a style all his own. Few other filmmakers have captured such a distinctive vision in today's cinematic landscape. But as Lanthimos continues to expand himself and his scope, the writer-director is only continuing to evolve and define himself in stunningly funny, chilling, and/or heartbreaking ways. And now, Searchlight Pictures has greenlit And, Lanthimos' next film, which starts shooting next month in New Orleans. Details remain under wraps, but we do know this: the director has rounded up another stellar A-list cast, including Emma Stone, who will work with the filmmaker for the fourth time.

As Deadline revealed, Lanthimos is not wasting any time getting his next project in order, and he'll be reuniting with a few past collaborators. Stone and Lanthimos proved to be quite a pair when they made The Favourite together, and they clearly enjoy each other's company. The Oscar-winning actress stars in Poor Things, which is expected to come out sometime in 2023, while also appearing in BLEAT, a silent short film that premiered at the Greek National Opera earlier this year. There's no telling (at this time, at least) what might entail in their newest film together, but as we've seen with The Favourite, and from what we've heard about BLEAT, via AP, Stone likes the expressionism, boldness, and challenges that come quite readily under Lanthimos' vision, and this newest movie shouldn't prove to be an exception.

Additionally, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, who also star in Poor Things, are also reuniting with Lanthimos for this latest endeavor, while Jesse Plemons will round out the ensemble, marking his first collaboration with the distinguished director. Lanthimos penned the movie alongside Efthimis Filippou, and he'll also produce it with Kaisa Malipan, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures. The film will be co-financed by Film4, and it appears that everyone is eager to work on this mysterious flick. Element, Searchlight, and Film4 were also involved with The Favourite and Poor Things, and they want to keep a good thing going with what will surely be another distinctive, provocative, and intriguing movie.

Image via Disney

Here's what David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, the presidents of Searchlight Pictures, said about the upcoming film:

Working with Yorgos continues to be a highlight for us at Searchlight, and this is yet another truly original project that sets his work apart. Working again with Emma, Willem, Jesse, and Margaret, as well as Element and Film4, is just icing on the cake.

Particularly with production slated to begin in a matter of weeks, we'll surely learn more about what's in store with Lanthimos' latest film. But if this movie and Poor Things prove to be as dynamic and daring as the director's previous features, we should hopefully expect another triumph from the original storyteller. Of course, as more details arrive related to this intriguing new project, we'll be sure to keep you posted.

Poor Things will premiere sometime in 2023. Additionally, And is expected to debut in 2024. You can catch the BLEAT teaser below: