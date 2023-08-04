The Big Picture Episode 8 of And Just Like That... Season 2 focuses on Carrie and Aidan's rekindled love, but their intimate moments are a lot to digest.

Che's presence in their apartment prompts a discussion about Carrie's past affair with Big, bringing up painful memories and highlighting the complex history between Carrie and Aidan.

The scene could have been more impactful if not for the awkwardness of Che's presence, overshadowing the emotional reunion between Carrie and Aidan.

Episode 8 of And Just Like That… Season 2 heaped on the Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) love and to put it lightly, it was a little too much. Carrie is giggling like she just got a tooth removed and the dentist was feeling generous, and Aidan is just happy to be there. In the space of an evening and one episode, they've gone from not speaking in years to holing up in a hotel room (and each other’s sexy parts!). Let’s slow down here! Between Carrie finally breaking out of her prude era and losing her mind over a chopping board, we got a poignant moment where the couple acknowledges their painful past.

RELATED: The More 'And Just Like That...' Tries To Be Relatable, the More Painful It Is

Are Carrie and Aidan Jumping the Gun?

Image Via Max

Well, it was meant to be poignant, at least. It was ruined by the presence of a character who always seems to be making things uncomfortable… Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez). It may be fun to pile on a character whose stand-up sounds like jokes from a Christmas cracker and who waits to record birthday Cameos in bed while their partner is trying to sleep — but this time, I actually feel somewhat sorry for Che Diaz, mainly because they got caught in a situation that if I were in, I’d throw myself out of an NYC high-rise window and welcome the sweet relief of death. But I also would never ask a semi-pal why they and their boyfriend who I just met didn't have a happily ever after two decades prior, directly to their faces.

Let’s set the scene. Carrie and Aidan are renting Che’s apartment from them, as Che needs cash and Carrie and Aidan need a place to stay. Carrie’s apartment opens up too many old wounds, and they say it’s costing them a fortune to rent a hotel. (It’s nice to see the show treat money seriously for once and not sprinkle it around like pixie dust, of which there is a seemingly endless supply.) Che comes to visit them in the apartment, stunned by how much the couple has filled the apartment with kitchen equipment and utensils. Rewind a second: The scene where Carrie and Aidan go shopping is truly one of the most stretched-out, irrelevant, and downright painful scenes from either this or Sex and the City. I don’t need to watch a 56-year-old woman look at a salt grater for the first time as if it’s a baby dolphin. Love is a drug, sure, but Carrie is acting like Kristen Wiig on that plane in Bridesmaids if the pills and booze had the desired effect.

Carrie And Aidan's Cringey Moment in Front of Che

Image Via Max

Anyways, back to Che’s apartment: It’s clear to Che within 30 seconds that Carrie and Aidan are madly in love, with Carrie looking at Aidan talking about the importance of seasoning as if he is reciting W.H. Auden. It's a bit much but then again, so is the entire show. Carrie is still high on Aidan-schlong, making the audience a little uncomfortable, but I guess it’s kinda cute. Oh, but you have not seen anything yet, innocent viewer! Out of nowhere, Che asks why their relationship didn't work the first time. It’s abrupt, sudden, and quite frankly, rude. But hey, it’s Che Diaz!

Carrie’s face goes from lovesick to wounded, and immediately replies, “Because I made a mistake.” Every SATC fan knows exactly what she is referring to: Her affair with Big. Aidan and Carrie were happily in love in Season 3 of the show, but her feelings for Big never went away, leading to an illicit fear that ultimately leads to Aidan breaking up with Carrie. They got back together and even got engaged but Aidan was not the one (or so it seemed at the time). This all needed to be brought up; as happy as Carrie and Aidan are right now, they can’t rekindle their relationship without reckoning with their rocky past. But to try to pack into one sentence and a way-too-log hug, in front of Che Diaz??? This show's greatest achievement is how annoying its choices continue to be.

The second those words leave Carrie’s lips, a generic and somber score of piano comes in, one that you’d expect to play in the background of an ad for grief counseling. Aidan takes Carrie by the shoulders, has some sort of expression on his face that looks like it’s striving for forgiveness, and they cradle each other in a dramatic embrace. This could have been — and more importantly, should have been — a much more satisfying scene. It has been over 20 years since we last saw Carrie and Aidan happy together (the less said about the second movie, the better) and Aidan’s forgiveness of Carrie was a slow and painful process. Also, we all know Carrie is one of the most selfish and self-delusional people on TV, so for her to admit to her own wrongdoing (even if it’s something as obviously abhorrent as cheating) is a big deal. But all of it means nothing because all you can think about is the fact that Che Diaz is standing right there, awkwardly holding their beer and watching their friend being enveloped by a man they themselves have only met two minutes prior.

In 'And Just Like That,' No One Is Safe

Image Via Max

It’s awful enough to be the only person in a room with a couple who can’t keep their hands to themselves. But add to that: you do not know one of them, and you also don't know the first one all that well, and they are rectifying over two decades of unresolved feelings and emotional trauma right in front of you. If I were Che, I’d be jumping out that window faster than Lexi Featherston (Kristen Johnston) fell out of one in Season 6. Then again... a post-surgery Carrie had to piss in a bottle while listening to Che and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) have sex in her own kitchen. Maybe this is the way And Just Like That… does karmic justice. Miranda still needs to get her reckoning for uttering the words "craving me some Che."

Episodes of And Just Like That... come out every Thursday on Max.