The Big Picture Season 3 of And Just Like That... has begun production, promising new cast changes and storyline developments.

Fans can expect improvements in the upcoming season, with familiar faces returning and new characters introduced.

The Sex and the City reboot has maintained a loyal fanbase, with the next season building on the success of previous ones.

Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda’s story continues as And Just Like That… begins production on the third season. The Sex and the City reboot has its moments but has maintained a loyal and very vocal fanbase that loves fashion as much as its main characters. To Mark the beginning of production Max unveiled a new image of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) on the streets of New York decked in a white skirt, and turquoise top, finished with a scarf, pearls, heels, and an unusual clutch.

The first two seasons have had mixed reviews, with some fans criticizing forced themes and characters. Though it seems like the makers have taken note as the upcoming season has gone through some cast changes. The original season premiere of the reboot was widely watched and brought on new subscribers for the streamer and was renewed for another second season. The next season showed considerable improvement from the first and had much better ratings and viewer support. The same can be expected for the upcoming season.

What to Expect from ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3

There’s much to look forward to in the third season, for which breadcrumbs were laid out in the Season 2 finale. Season 2 had some amazing cast additions that tugged to fans’ hearts as John Corbett's Aidan returned to Carrie’s life along with a cameo of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones. Both these characters have given fans hope for a better upcoming season. The Season 2 finale saw Carrie hosting a "Last Supper" in her iconic apartment before she moved out, also Miranda left to see Steve on Coney Island and handled her break up with Che like an adult, finally.

The upcoming season has gone through some cast changes recently, with Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz and Karen Pittman as Nya Wallace will not be returning for the upcoming season. The series will bring back Jessica Parker as Carrie, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony, and David Eigenberg as Steve. Further rounding off the cast are Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Cathy Ang as Lily, Sebastiano Pigazze, Mario Cantone and many more.

All seasons of And Just Like That… are available on Max to stream. Currently, there’s no release date for Season 3. You can check out the announcement below and get more details about the upcoming season with our guide here.