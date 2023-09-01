Sex and the City defined a generation, and now, fans love seeing three of the four favorite gals back for the revival/sequel And Just Like That…, navigating many different lives and personal challenges. With the show already renewed for a third season, fans are excited to see more supporting characters, too, including returning ones like Aidan Shaw and brand-new characters.

The new characters are diverse and exciting. From the sexually free, confident, entrepreneurial woman filling Samantha’s shoes to Miranda’s first non-binary love interest, all the characters add something unique to the show.

10 Che Diaz

Fans love what Che stands for as the first non-binary character on the show. They are a strong, confident person who is unafraid to push the envelope. But even though Che represents a fresh, new perspective, the character hasn’t been as well received as others.

There are fans who appreciate Che’s brutal honesty and swagger juxtaposed with Miranda’s frantic energy. But some fans don’t like that Che, even if unintentionally so, contributed to a negative change in Miranda. She became like a lost little girl, a shell of her powerful, feminist, independent woman self. Perhaps it’s more the story around Che than the character themselves that hasn’t sat well. Nonetheless, even though Che is one of the new characters with the most screen time, they aren’t among the most popular.

9 Brady Hobbes

Brady technically isn’t a new character: he appeared as a baby in the original series. But the ginger-haired young man is now a full-grown adult. At first, Brady came across as an unlikable character, a selfish, unappreciative young man having constant sexual relations with his girlfriend in his parents’ house, guilting them into somehow putting up with it.

But in the second season, Brady began to turn a corner. After a bad breakup, he showed a more vulnerable side. He grew closer to his mother, shared his feelings about his parents breaking up, and began to try and find himself. Unlikable as he might be at times, Brady genuinely represents the challenging young adult experience, and the lost feeling some feel once they are thrown out into the real world.

8 Jackie Nee

Played by Bobby Lee, best known for his role on the sketch comedy series MadTV, Jackie seems like the complete opposite of someone Carrie would be friends with. Yet their podcast put the two characters in a room together for years and brought them closer. Carrie shares great affection for Jackie and vice versa.

His humor and quirkiness make him a stand-out character on the show. He brings joy and light into Carrie’s life, even during her darkest days. Fans love his unique friendship with Carrie that runs so deep, it’s his wife whose botched dress leads to Carrie pulling out that old wedding dress in the iconic throwback scene.

7 Giuseppe

Fans were frantically Googling the name of the actor who plays the striking young Italian poet that Anthony falls madly in love with when he first appeared on the show. Giuseppe’s baby face, soft, poetic tone, and thick Italian accent make him a joy to watch on screen. Fans love how the character is helping the usually guarded, always anxious Anthony finally let down his walls.

His entrance onto the show is one of the most hilarious, involving a cameo of Drew Barrymore and a tight outfit that left little to the imagination. Fans hope to see more of Giuseppe as a viable new love interest for Anthony following the loss of Stanford.

6 Lisette Alee

Carrie sees Lisette as a representation of herself when she was young. A hard-working entrepreneur, Lisette is a single, fashionable young woman just trying to get by in New York City, just like Carrie was when she was her age. Carrie took such a liking to Lisette, in fact, that she sold her apartment to her for a steal.

Lisette is only seen sparingly, but she is always there to help Carrie through tough times, and vice versa. She views Carrie as a mentor and fans love how open, kind, and sweet Lisette comes across as being.

5 Lisa Todd Wexley

Lisa’s kids attend the same school as Charlotte’s. The two moms quickly bond when they meet and realize how much they have in common, sparking a wonderful friendship. Lisa’s story is one of the most relatable on the show. Her husband is hard-working and successful, but Lisa has always put her career aspirations on the back burner. Now that her kids are older, she is finally focusing on herself, yet still finds it challenging to balance it all.

When she discovers she is pregnant in the second season, after finally hitting her stride with her career, fans sympathize with Lisa and her conflicted feelings, then feel for her when she loses the child and deals with the guilt. Her season 2 storyline makes fans see Lisa in an entirely new light beyond just a stylish, beautiful mother and filmmaker.

4 Lily Goldenblatt

Both Lily and Rose (Rock) are perfect representations of the teenage experience. Lily is relatable as an overachieving student and piano player who finally wants to let go of everything and just be a kid. She wants to do what she wants to do without the pressures of always having to be perfect.

She begins dating, even decides to make her own music, singing about her distaste for her privilege. Fans love to see the now grown Lily, who was introduced in Sex and the City as a baby, coming into her own as a strong young woman.

3 Rock Goldenblatt

Charlotte and Harry’s other daughter Rose is another reflection of a strong child. Going by the name Rock and adopting they/them pronouns, Rock, like Lily, isn’t afraid to be herself. They are forging their own path and providing a wonderful example for teens who might be afraid to be comfortable in their own skin.

Rock’s short stint as a model followed by quitting after her mother takes over and obsesses over every detail was one of the highlights of the character’s arc. But most importantly, fans love to see Rock slowly change their style, mannerisms, and activities to fall more in line with who they truly are.

2 Seema Patel

Seema appears to be taking the place of Samantha as one of the funniest characters and Carrie’s new close friend. She’s perpetually single, focused on her career, and often brash and unapologetic.

Fans love her fierce independence and strong sense of self. Even though she found a potential love in the second season, when he suggests she move with him to Egypt for six months while he films a movie, she tells him outright that she would not abandon her life and career, “full stop.” Seema desperately wants companionship but puts on a strong front. What fans love is that they can see beneath her tough exterior that Seema is kind-hearted, vulnerable, and wants to be loved.

1 Dr. Nya Wallace

Nya is one of the most refreshing new characters on the show. A tenured Columbia law professor, she is first introduced as Miranda’s teacher. Like Seema, Nya becomes a friend to all the ladies, who help her through her infertility and marriage struggles.

Seeing Nya break free of her pressures to have a child and enter the dating scene for the first time ever in her adult life is exciting for fans. Despite her tremendous intelligence, Dr. Wallace almost reverts to a child-like innocence when she finally gets to enjoy her own time for once. She has a good head on her shoulders and gets along with everyone, making her one of the nicest, most level-headed of the bunch.

