And Just Like That might have gotten off to a rocky start with its first season, but the show is finding its footing with season 2. The Sex and the City sequel series catches up with three of the four main ladies as they navigate life after 50 in New York and the changing dynamics of their lifestyles. This ranges from losing a spouse to dealing with teenagers, career changes, and coming to terms with one’s sexuality.

By and large, however, the ladies are still the same. And there have been plenty of sweet callbacks to Sex and the City that fans enjoy spotting.

10 Aidan Shaw

Aidan Shaw, the man some fans think Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) should have ended up with instead of Big (Chris Noth), has been confirmed to be returning to And Just Like That, making him the ultimate callback. It seems that he and Carrie won’t just bump into one another either. It might actually be a romantic reunion.

RELATED: Aidan and Carrie’s Relationship Timeline, From ‘Sex and the City’ to ‘And Just Like That…’

John Corbett will be returning as a recurring character, though the nature of what happens between him and Carrie remains under wraps. A photo was released of the pair walking together on the street, while another shows the two kissing, which leaves nothing to the imagination as to what might happen, whether fleeting or not.

9 The Vivienne Westwood Wedding Dress

Carrie proved she was a bona fide fashionista when she wore the stunning Vivienne Westwood wedding dress in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. Fans will recall that it was for her first attempt at getting married to Big, only for him to stand her up at the wedding. Since then, the beautiful dress (complete with bird headpiece) was repacked and stuffed in a box. When Carrie received an invitation to the Met Gala in And Just Like That, she has her friend’s wife design her dress. But a seamstress illness means the dress won’t be ready in time. Carrie needs to find something, anything, to put on with the cape that will fit with the event’s Veiled Beauty theme.

Carrie scowls that there’s nothing just lying around in her closet that she can wear until a light bulb clicks. She carefully unwraps the package and puts on the dress with the cape. It’s a symbolic moment that shows Carrie’s finally shedding those bad memories, even if it’s after Big is long gone.

8 The Manolo Blahniks

There’s a close-up to Carrie’s shoes when she kicks them off her feet to run to Big as he’s dying on the ground. They are clearly being ruined by getting wet, but she doesn’t care. The reason this is so important is that these are her prized Manolo Blahniks, the shoes she spent a fortune on and only wears for special occasions. And she wore them for very special moments, too.

On Sex and the City, Carrie wore these same shoes when Big proposed to her. She also wore them when they got married in the courthouse. In the season 1 episode of And Just Like That, she decides to wear them to see Lily’s (Cathy Ang) piano recital, and they end up being the shoes on her feet the day she loses Big.

7 The Sweaters In The Oven

In season 1, Carrie is seen seemingly cooking at home, making salmon for she and Big for dinner. Later, it’s clear that she’s only helping and Big is actually doing the cooking. It’s their conversation, however, that is most noteworthy as a callback. Big references how Carrie has come a long way since she “used to put sweaters in the oven.”

RELATED: ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide

In Sex and the City, Carrie was often seen looking for or putting her clothing away in the oven, clearly an appliance she didn’t need since she never cooked.

6 Carrie Addressing Her Shoes

Fans of the original show likely walked into their closets and copied her famous two words: “Hello lovers.” One of the best relationships on the show has actually always been between Carrie and her shoes. This is how Carrie often addressed her footwear on Sex and the City as she opened the door to examine the collection and decide what to wear.

She spoke these words in And Just Like That as well, which indicated to fans that some things don’t change. While Carrie might be older, wiser, and finally settled down (before Big passes), she still had a deep love for her ever-growing shoe collection.

5 Samantha

Considering she was one of the best Sex and the City characters, it’s good news that Samantha (Kim Cattrell) is confirmed to make an appearance in the second season of And Just Like That. But even without her there, the series delivered plenty of callbacks to her character. First, Carrie reveals to Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) that she has tried to reach out to Samantha to no avail. Second is when Samantha sends a massive floral arrangement to Big’s funeral.

In another scene, Samantha finally replies to Carrie’s texts, with her signature crass and blunt style. Fans are excited to see the real Samantha show her face in an actual callback to the original, reportedly through a phone call to Carrie. In season 2, when Charlotte (Kristin Davis) wants to ask a frank question about the man Carrie is sleeping with, she says she is “going to be Samantha” before being upfront.

4 Character Cameos

Beyond the returning main cast and new cast members, there have been several character cameos from the original. One includes Bitsy von Muffling (Julie Halston), who runs into Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte at lunch and asks about Samantha, then appears again at Big’s funeral.

RELATED: From ‘Bel-Air’ to Rugrats, ‘90s Reboots and Revivals, Ranked

Another is Susan Sharon (Molly Price), who appeared during the Sex and the City seasons when Carrie was dating Aidan. Her character mentions a rift she and Carrie had that tore them apart. After she walks away, Carrie is completely puzzled because she had no idea a rift even happened.

3 Charlotte’s Dog

Charlotte had a dog in Sex and the City and her name was Elizabeth Taylor. With the passage of time and the typical lifespan of a dog, it would stand to reason that this dog would likely no longer be alive in the timeline of And Just Like That. The show paid attention to that detail.

In And Just Like That, Charlotte has another dog, and its name is, quite fittingly, Richard Burton. It’s a cute detail and fun callback to the original show.

2 Miranda in the City

In the second season, Miranda has traveled to Los Angeles to be with Che (Sara Ramirez) and she’s seemingly having a great time. However, her true self comes through in a few instances. One is while trying to relax in a sensory deprivation tank, which is completely contrary to Miranda’s often frantic, go-go-go personality and inability to relax. Another is when she loses her phone while cleaning the beach and is clearly annoyed by this.

In Sex and the City, Miranda, who was a working lawyer at the time, loathed everything about Los Angeles culture. She often criticized their diet trends and love of activities like hiking. The sensory deprivation tank scene is also subtle callback to when Miranda threw her neck out while in the shower and Aidan had to go help her out.

1 The Bird Purse

In And Just Like That, Carrie hangs on to a purse that’s oddly shaped like a pigeon. It’s a fun callback to a purse Big once gifted her in the original. It was encrusted in jewels and shaped like a dove, but it was not at all Carrie’s style. Later, Carrie saw at a party that all the women within his social circle had purses like it, and she realized in this moment of one of the most important episodes that Big didn’t truly understand her.

The pigeon purse was more whimsical and fun, and better reflective of Carrie’s style. Her holding it might have been a subtle callback to the fact that she was her own person and has never lost that, with or without Big.

NEXT: 6 Questions We Had While Watching the Sequel Series ‘And Just Like That…”