The relationships between Carrie and both Mr. Big and Aidan caused a lot of drama and heartache for all parties involved in Sex and the City.

While Aidan's pain tends to be overlooked, his recent appearances in And Just Like That Season 2 highlight the deep scars he carries from his relationship with Carrie.

Aidan's love for Carrie is similar to Carrie's love for Big, as they both continue to go back to their respective partners despite being hurt, suggesting that Aidan is Carrie's "big love."

When it comes to Sex and the City and Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) relationships, you’re either Team Big (Chris Noth) or Team Aidan (John Corbett). The sequel series And Just Like That… brought both men back, with Mr. Big meeting a shocking and tragic fate on his peloton bike, and Aidan coming back to rekindle his flame with Carrie in the second season. No matter what team you’re on, there’s no denying both relationships caused much drama and heartache for all parties involved. But while Carrie was notably torn up about Mr. Big throughout most of the series, a lot of Aidan’s pain tends to be overlooked. However, with his most recent appearances, I couldn’t help but wonder… is Carrie Aidan’s Mr. Big?

Carrie and Aidan's History of Heartache on 'Sex and the City'

Mr. Big came along in the original series premiere all the way back in 1998. He and Carrie are instantly infatuated with one another, and thus a relationship is born. Only, Big proves to be a big jerk and is emotionally unavailable, leading to Carrie breaking things off. Big eventually marries Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) in the second season, which guts Carrie but finally allows her to move on. Come Season 3, she meets Aidan Shaw, a charming furniture maker who is the complete opposite of Big. He’s a perfect match for her and proves to genuinely care for her and their relationship, taking things extra slow in the beginning so as not to rush their connection.

Carrie and Aidan seem so solid. That is, until she bumps into Big and Natasha at, ironically, one of Aidan’s furniture shows. Big eventually ends up telling Carrie that he’s not happy with Natasha and that he wants out, and the pair strike up an affair, despite both having faithful partners. It’s a shocking and frankly disappointing turn for both characters, but especially for Carrie. Big has always been a bit morally ambiguous, so it wasn’t surprising to see him step out on Natasha (as much as we felt bad for her). But it was shocking to see Carrie cheat on Aidan. Aidan was so good to her, so great with her friends, and immediately proved to her that he was serious about their relationship, which is something Big never did.

Carrie’s guilty conscience overtakes her, and she spills the beans about her and Big’s affair to Aidan right before Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) wedding. His pain is palpable, and he ends things with her regretfully and tearfully. It’s a hard moment to watch, and even though they do eventually give things another try in Season 4, Aidan is understandably cautious to trust Carrie after everything that happened. Despite a run-in later on in the series, and again in Sex and the City 2, Carrie and Aidan never come back to their romance. At least, not until And Just Like That…

'And Just Like That' Confirms That Carrie Is Aidan’s Big

Aidan’s addition to the reboot's second season was much anticipated, and he certainly didn’t disappoint when he arrived (although his outfit did leave some room for question.) Despite some miscommunication over what restaurant they’re meeting at, it’s as if no time at all has passed between the former lovers. But upon arriving back at Carrie’s apartment to continue their catching up, Aidan clams up. He didn’t realize she still lived in her old apartment, the place that saw the demise of their relationship. He’s unable to go inside, even after all these years, showing just how deep his scars from their relationship go. Not willing to let this go a third time, they opt to take up residence in a hotel instead.

While Aidan and Carrie seem to be stable and happy now, switching a hotel room for Che’s (Sara Ramirez) apartment, the show glossed over Aidan’s initial hesitation far too quickly. As much as I want to see the pair work this time — I am Team Aidan after all — some roadblocks from their past have simply been swerved around instead of properly dealt with. Aidan never really got much closure; instead, he was always second best to Big. Carrie married Big, proving he was always the one her heart really belonged to. Despite Aidan marrying and having children of his own, it’s clear he always carried a torch for his former lover. Sound familiar?

It all echoes Carrie and Big’s relationship. The way Carrie consistently went back to Big despite the way she had been hurt by him every time, and the way she never truly fell out of love with him. Aidan is the same way about her. He gave her another chance despite her cheating, and he proposed in an attempt to keep her loyal to him, reminiscent of when Carrie sort of forced Big’s mom into meeting her. Like Carrie should have cut Big off after the first couple of heartbreaks, Aidan should have cut Carrie off after his own. Instead, he comes back to her because she is his big love.

Now, I do believe Carrie loved Aidan without a doubt, but Big was her “big love.” She did say in the original run that she doesn’t believe there is one singular soulmate for everyone — she likes to believe there are multiple — but it’s clear that Big was her one true love. No matter how much she loves Aidan, Big will always come out on top (even though she did make an offhand comment in a recent episode about not choosing the right man.) As for Aidan, Carrie was his “big love,” no doubt about it. He wanted so badly for things to work the second time around, and tried to ensure that it would via an engagement.

Aidan brought out the better parts of Carrie, whereas she was never quite the character we knew she could be when she was with Big, which made fans crave Aidan all the more. Now that he’s back in the picture, we can only hope things turn out well for them. Perhaps the third time really is the charm? For his sake, and our own, we really hope so. It’s time Aidan gets to find his own closure and happiness, and gets to experience his “big love” without Big getting in the way.