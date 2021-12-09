Editor's note: The below article contains major spoilers for the premiere episode of And Just Like That.

HBO Max’s Sex in The City reboot And Just Like That shocked viewers during its premiere this week due to the first episode’s unexpected ending. It seems as if this reboot will showcase that life for our favorite trio is a bit more complicated as they reach their fifties.

The show’s premiere episode, “Hello, It’s Me,” opens with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon, and Charlotte York played by Kristin Davis, acclimating to life in their 50s. With the pilot dedicated to several stunning style moments, it's clear these women had yet to lose their love of fashion.

While that hasn’t changed, many other things have, as Carrie struggles to talk about her sex life on a podcast and Miranda deals with the current political climate as she goes back to school to study human rights law. But the shock of the episode actually revolved around Carrie’s husband Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth.

Noth’s character ends the episode by having a heart attack in the shower while Carrie is out at their daughter’s piano recital. Carrie finds him right before he passes, ending the episode by stating, "And just like that, Big died."

Fans were shocked and saddened by Big’s passing, considering he was a staple of the franchise. The revival series itself goes on to center around Carrie’s loss in the second episode, as her friends rally around her in this trying time. Ultimately, the first two episodes have undoubtedly set the tone for this new series. While it will have elements of the original show, And Just Like That is taking the characters into the modern world, for better or for worse, as life goes on for these fabulous ladies. The next episodes of the revival series are set to premiere weekly on Thursdays on HBO Max.

