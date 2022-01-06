And Just Like That... the new Sex and the City revival series has cut ties with former series star Chris Noth. Following recent reports of alleged sexual misconduct by Noth, there have been many questions regarding the series' response, even though the allegations came after Noth's on-screen death in the series, but now those questions have been answered.

According to a report from TVLine, HBO has cut a cameo of Noth's that was to be featured in the series finale episode, which is slated to air on February 3. The cameo was set to happen as a final resolution for the death of his character, Big, with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) bringing his ashes to scatter in Paris, taking place on the city's Pont des Arts bridge as Carrie is preparing to scatter Big's ashes in the Seine.

However, following the recent allegations against Noth, the series creators chose to minimize his appearance in the series following his death, and have removed the pivotal cameo. The allegations against Noth have put intense scrutiny on the already controversial revival and on many projects that Noth has been a part of. Following the accusations, Peloton pulled their ad created in response to Big's Peloton-based death, and Noth has additionally been fired from the CBS series The Equalizer.

Noth has denied the claims made against him, stating, "[t]he accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false." He continued, “[t]hese stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

His Sex and the City costars have made statements in support of his accusers, with Parker stating, “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.” The statement was also signed by her costars Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda in Sex and The City, and Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do," Parker continued "and we commend them for it.” HBO Max declined to comment.

To see how the series handles the new controversy, audiences can watch new episodes of And Just Like That on HBO Max every Thursday. The finale will be available to stream beginning February 3.

