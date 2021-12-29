Cynthia Nixon recently discussed with News Corp's Herald Sun why she was reluctant to return for the Sex in the City reboot And Just Like That..., and it sounds like it took a bit of convincing to get her to place Miranda’s iconic stilettos back on.

Nixon discussed that her reluctance was born out of a desire to have a more diverse cast:

“It was a very hard decision. I really didn’t think I was going to do it – I was very reluctant. But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica, [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn’t go back without – a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board. I was floored by how hard everybody listened, and how collaboratively we worked together to, not just redecorate the house, but to build a whole new house – that had us in it but new characters, too.”

Nixon also discussed the impact of being a part of a show that has become such a cultural touchstone, stating how the role allowed her a career that has taken her in several directions. Nixon’s co-star Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte on the show, agreed with Nixon’s sentiment while also adding that:

“The show has given me so much – it’s given me stability in my life in so many ways that I’m able to give to my children, which as an actor I’m infinitely grateful for. And it’s given me a creative connection with my sisters that you never get as an actor where you get to work together for 20-something years. It’s the gift that keeps on giving forever and ever.”

New episodes of And Just Like That... come to HBO Max on Thursdays.

