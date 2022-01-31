And Just Like That..., the much anticipated followed up to hit 2000s series Sex and the City had it all: the stars from the original show were brought back together, Sarah Jessica Parker hit the series in style, and a dude even died on a Peloton bike. (Peloton will be quick to remind you that, no, you will not have a heart attack if you ride.) And, even if it was a bit of a critical dud, hey: the series is camp as Christmas, and that's all we really wanted from a City follow up.

And now, HBO Max has announced the premiere of another follow-up — only this time, it's going behind the scenes of the new show, and promises an "exclusive and immersive" look at the making of the new series. Releasing on February 3, coinciding with the release of the season finale, all the returning cast members — Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, as well as writers, costume designers, producers, and below-the-line crew — reunite for a loving tribute to the hit franchise.

"Even twenty-five years in, I'm excited," says Jessica Parker in the trailer. "Terrified, but excited." We're sure that's a feeling shared by fans going into the show. Elsewhere, the trailer promises a fun peak behind And Just Like That...'s bedazzling curtain, with exclusive one-off interviews, and shots from the show's myriad New York City sets. Either way, it promises some great fan service for the Sex and the City stans out there, and can we ever get enough of those three terrific stars?

And Just Like That... The Documentary hits HBO Max on February 3. Additional featured interviews include Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Patrick King. Check out the new trailer below:

And here's the official synopsis for And Just Like That... The Documentary:

"In the late ‘90s, Sex and the City took television by storm with its honest and hilarious perspective on love, relationships… and sex, earning legions of devoted fans. Over 20 years later, this exclusive and immersive documentary offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the new chapter, And Just Like That… Featuring new and returning cast members, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, as well as writers, costume designers, producers, and crew – many of whom reassume their previous positions – this loving tribute celebrates the return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as they continue navigating their friendship and life in New York City."

