And Just Like That... is the long-awaited continuation to the HBO classic Sex and the City. Sarah Jessica Parker is back as Carrie Bradshaw, joined by Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, with the show exploring Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda's lives as fifty-something women in New York City.

The show received mixed reviews in season 1, but critical and audience reception improved in season 2. This is largely due to the improved writing, favoring comedy and bringing the "sex" back into "the city." And Just Like That... has several hilarious characters, presenting funny, cringe, relatable situations with refreshing and unabashed honesty.

10 Rock

Rock is Charlotte and Harry's youngest child. They are the most entertaining of the show's young characters thanks to their dry and witty personality that makes them funny without turning them into an over-the-top presence. Rock is sharp and surprisingly mature, allowing them to get away with some surprising and sharp lines.

Although Rock was somewhat annoying in season 1, they've become a welcome presence in season 2, especially compared to their sister, Lily. Rock doesn't get much screen time, but they shine whenever they're opposite Charlotte.

9 Herbert

Chris Jackson plays Herbert Wexley, Lisa's supportive husband who pursues a political career in season 2. Herberts is a major supporting character in And Just Like That..., although most of his screen time depends on Lisa, as she is the one connected to Carrie and company.

The men were never the best characters in Sex and the City, and that's no different in And Just Like That... However, Herbert is among the franchise's best and funniest partners. Jackson brings much-welcome humor to the character, portraying Herbert as a cross between a himbo, a Mr. Big-type, and a loving family man.

8 Nya

Nya is one of the new characters in And Just Like That...She is a law professor at Columbia and a close friend of Miranda's, through whom she met Carrie and Charlotte. Nya is put-together, responsible, and somewhat uptight, qualities that become challenged in season 2 following her separation from her husband.

Karen Pittman does a stellar job of portraying Nya's nuances with subtle but much-appreciated humor. Whether struggling to flirt at a hotel bar or baking herself a souffle on Valentine's Day, Pittman is entertaining as Nya, which is particularly important considering most of her scenes are away from the other girls.

7 Carrie

Carrie Bradshaw was never famous for being a hilarious character. She was well-known as the all-knowing, all-seeing narrator of Sex and the City, a role she still has in And Just Like That..., albeit less prominently. Carrie is now a published author promoting her book on grief and trying to move past the death of her true love, Mr. Big.

Sarah Jessica Parker is great at awkward physical comedy, and And Just Like That... has tons of it. Carrie is her usual cringe-worthy self, stumbling on her words and turning a little problem into a whole situation. Carrie's chaotic, sometimes off-putting personality is a large aspect of the character's humor, and Parker is in fine form portraying it in the sequel.

6 Bitsy

Sex and the City has many memorable supporting characters, but few are as memorable as Bitsy von Muffling. A wealthy socialite who is distant friends with the girls, Bitsy appears several times throughout And Just Like That..., most recently as Carrie's obnoxious wing-woman.

Most of Bitsy's comedy comes from a place of deep discomfort, and Julie Halstonis perfect at delivering it. She makes Bitsy entertaining but extremely uninviting, walking a fine line between uncomfortable and outright unpleasant. Bitsy is an acquired taste for sure, but Sex and the Cityfans well aware of her antics will appreciate her presence.

5 Lisa

Lisa Todd Wexley is among the franchise's best characters. Played by Nicole Ari Parker, Lisa is a glamorous and successful documentarian and a close friend of Charlotte's. She becomes part of the girls' dynamic in season 2, gaining extra prominence and becoming a crucial part of And Just Like That...

Like her husband, Herbert, Lisa's comedy is not outright laugh-out-loud. Instead, Parker and the show's writer opt for subtle but effective reactions. The actress has an incredibly expressive face ideal for comedy, making moments like Lisa discovering her son's girlfriend in her closet pure comedy gold. Parker is one of the show's best assets, and the writers should give her even more focus should there be a third season.

4 Harry

Sweet Harry remains the best romantic partner in Sex and the City. Whereas And Just Like That... mistreated Steve and killed Big, it has stood by Harry, recognizing he is the superior character. He remains by Charlotte's side, supporting her unconditionally and keeping a loving household beside her.

Harry is very much a supporting character, and Evan Handler knows it. However, the show has given him several memorable moments, especially in season 2, as Harry and Charlotte navigate married life. Handler has been impressively committed to the more risky storylines in And Just Like That..., making Harry one of the sequel's most unexpectedly funny characters.

3 Anthony

Anthony Marentino was always a scene-stealer. From his early days as Charlotte's best friend in Sex and the City, Anthony was an unforgettable and hilarious character, especially whenever bantering with the late Willie Garson. Anthony remains his loud, flamboyant, demanding self in And Just Like That..., although his love life has taken a back seat to his career as a successful bread store owner.

Mario Cantone is an underrated comedic force, and And Just Like That... is finally giving him more stuff to do. Anthony is effortlessly funny, turning every line into a witty read. The show could and should give Anthony more to do, especially as it leans more into its comedic aspect, but he is already one of its main sources for laugh-out-loud moments.

2 Charlotte

Who would've thought that preppy, overly-conservative Charlotte York would one day become one of the franchise's funniest characters? And Just Like That... is doing wonders with Charlotte, finally giving the familiar but underrated Kristin Davis her much-deserved moment in the spotlight.

Charlotte often gets the funniest moment in each episode, whether struggling with her Met Gala invitation or traversing the snow-buried city searching for condoms for her daughter. Davis' comedic talents went unfairly unnoticed in Sex and the City, so it's great to see And Just Like That... making up for it. Indeed, Charlotte is now the best and most entertaining character from the original show, and it's been a long time coming.

1 Seema

Sarita Choudhury is the gift that keeps on giving. The closest thing And Just Like That... has to a Samantha stand-in, Choudhury's Seema is confident, glamorous, hilarious, and often the best part of any scene she's in. Choudhury effortlessly commands the screen, making the most of the show's often silly storylines.

Like most of And Just Like That...'s new characters, Seema has a bigger role in season 2. However, she doesn't have a story arc per se, a major flaw in the show's sophomore effort. No matter because Choudhury is a tornado of energy and comedy, turning the most basic line into a work of comedic genius. Seema is hilarious and could be so much more with better material. Here's hoping she becomes even more prominent in a potential season 3 - honestly, she should be the star of this new show.

