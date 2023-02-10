Love is once again in the air for Carrie Bradshaw and fans are eagerly awaiting Season 2 of And just Like That… After the first season culminated with Carrie finally stepping into the light after Big’s death, love awaits her as per the new images released by HBO. It sees our main girl in Aidan’s arms as they share a kiss on the streets of Manhattan. This is one story fans have been waiting to unfold since forever.

Aidan (John Corbett) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) have a long history and a lot of admirers. Aidan has been Carrie’s on-and-off boyfriend and fiancé in seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City. The couple was shipped by many but fate had different plans for Carrie. The duo broke up twice during the original series, first when Carrie confessed to sleeping with her future husband Mr. Big, and the second time when she couldn’t commit after Aidan proposed and the two got engaged.

In Season 6 they bumped into one another on the street, when Aidan revealed he was married to a fine woman and had a young son. Their story was expanded in Sex and the City 2 movie, as they bump into each other at a market in Abu Dhabi. While at dinner the same evening the pair also shared a passionate kiss but given both were married at the time, Carrie ran away.

Image via HBO Max

While we suffered Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) passing in And Just Like That Season 1, the second season should address what happened to Aidan’s wife. Fans have been expecting Aidan’s return in the first season but to no avail, as it makes sense that Carrie needed her time to get back on her feet. The streamer has been hyping up their romance steadily, it previously revealed the first look at the couple to let fans know what’s in store for Season 2.

Along with Jessica Parker and Corbett, And Just Like That Season 2 will see the return of Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, and Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel along with many recurring cast members from the first season.

Currently, the streamer has not revealed a Season 2 release date. In the meantime you can check out the Season 1 trailer below: