Kim Cattrall's much vaunted cameo appearance in the second season finale of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City sequel series, came and went so quickly that Samantha Jones would have told her friends all about it had a man done that to her in bed. Despite that, it was undoubtedly effective, emotional and just enjoyable to see Cattrall return to her signature role, if only for a moment.

Cattrall's Samantha called Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, preparing for a farewell party held in the apartment in which she'd spent the entirety of Sex and the City living, to let her know she wouldn't be able to make the farewell shindig. Samantha and Carrie's brief exchange lasts just under a minute, yet it somehow manages to sprinkle in several "Fabulous" exclamations, include at least one colourful expletive, and even feature a snippet of the iconic Sex and the City background music that was the soundtrack for an entire generation.

Revealing that she is still in contact with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Samantha said a spot of bad weather meant she wouldn't be able to attend the evening's affair, but asked to be put on speakerphone before saying goodbye. After hanging up, with a glowing smile, Cattrall as Samantha gave the phone a kiss and held it to her heart.

An Actor Playing a Moment

Speaking on The Writers Room podcast afterwards, showrunner Michael Patrick King disclosed that the moment was "not in the script" and added that it "was totally an instance of an actor playing a moment. And it’s really nice. In my multiverse of And Just Like That and Sex and the City, Carrie and Samantha are always talking. Samantha’s always texting and talking, and not just with Carrie, but Miranda and Charlotte.”

Parker previously said that Cattrall’s cameo appearance would serve as “a really nice acknowledgment of the 25 years” which have come and gone since Sex and the City first debuted on HBO: “It’s just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists.”

And Just Like That... has been renewed for a third season by Max. You can catch the first two seasons, including the cameo appearance by Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, on the streaming platform now.