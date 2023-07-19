And Just Like That marks the highly anticipated comeback of the beloved television series Sex and the City, known for its unique charm and exploration of the ups and downs of material wealth. This revival has garnered significant attention, especially with the absence of the beloved character, Samantha Jones.

Fans eagerly await the chance to witness the evolution of the remaining main characters, curious about how they have changed since the events of the original series and its accompanying movies. In this article, we delve into ranking the main characters of And Just Like That based on their likability and the impact they made on the viewers during the run of the original series.

10 Rose Goldenblatt

Rose (Alexa Swinton) is Charlotte and Harry's biological daughter. She is a new addition to the cast in the revival. Portrayed as a young child, her innocence and curiosity bring light to the show.

RELATED: We Never Needed a 'Sex and the City' Sequel Series

While her character is still developing, her presence is a reminder of the importance of family and the bonds shared between the main characters. Her portrayal as a child experiencing life's wonders mostly for the first time makes it all the more heartwarming.

9 Brady Hobbes

Brady Hobbes (Joseph Pupo) is the son of two beloved characters, Miranda and Steve. He is portrayed as a grown teen in the revival, depicting how he deals with everyday life while navigating the frustrations and pros of material wealth. He is one character that has the potential to undergo a big personality change.

His presence adds a spark of realism and incites Miranda and Steve to undertake the highs and lows of being parents. Brady's rebellious nature and struggles with his own identity make him a character with the potential for growth and development.

8 Lily Goldenblatt

Lily Goldenblatt is Charlotte and Harry's adopted daughter. She brings a refreshing innocence and joy to the show and her presence adds a new dynamic to the storyline,

Her addition to the main cast showcases the challenges and joys of parenthood which most of the viewers can relate to. Lily's cute and endearing personality makes her a lovable addition to the main cast.

7 Steve Brady

Steve (David Eigenberg) is Miranda's on-again, off-again love interest. His down-to-earth nature and genuine affection for Miranda make him a notable presence on the screen.

Steve's struggles with his own personal and financial issues add depth to his character and make for an intriguing sub-plot as well. He is a very down-to-earth person and his loyalty and commitment are what fans like the most.

6 Harry Goldenblatt

Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) is Charlotte's eventual husband and father of Rose Goldblatt. His endearing personality and unwavering love for Charlotte add an emotional factor to the show that most viewers can latch onto.

Harry's devotion and willingness to grow as a partner and father along with his closeness to his family makes him a fan favorite.

5 Anthony Marentino

Anthony (Mario Cantone) is a flamboyant and outspoken wedding planner with a lively, funny, and extremely loyal personality that shines thoroughly in the series.

His over-the-top personality and quick wit bring comedic relief to the show. Anthony's friendship with Charlotte and his unapologetic personality make him an entertaining addition to the cast.

4 Stanford Blatch

Stanford (Willie Garson) is Carrie's loyal and witty gay best friend. His hilarious one-liners definitely set up a much-needed comedic environment for many instances in the series. He also exhibits unwavering support for Carrie, which makes him a likable character.

His loyalty, fashion sense, and quick comebacks, result in him having an entertaining on-screen presence. Stanford's own unwavering loyalty and personal journey add depth to his character and make him a joy to watch.

3 Miranda Hobbes

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) has consistently been the voice of reason in the series and is the closest friend of Carrie's. In the revival, Miranda is going through a life-altering phase after her husband Steve leaves her.

The fans love Miranda because of her realistic personality and dry humor. Her evolution as a successful lawyer and her struggles with her personal demons make her even more relatable and complex.

2 Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is a stay-at-home mother of two, who has always been the embodiment of femininity and traditional values. Her unwavering belief in love and family adds a warm and comforting element to the show.

RELAETD: 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Has No Idea What to Do With Charlotte

Seen as the conservative of the three friends, she is loyal, kind, and compassionate. Her privileged upbringing does not come in the way of her vulnerability and growth, which makes her a character worth rooting for.

1 Carrie Bradshaw

Image via Max

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), is the defacto main character of the series. She is a writer, podcast, and fashion icon known for her charm and charisma, who strives to find happiness and love, although her representation in the new series has been under contention by some die-hard fans.

She is undoubtedly the heart and soul of Sex and the City. Her witty narration and fashion-forward style captivated audiences throughout the show's original run. The series depicts that Carrie's wit and charm continue to shine, making her a relatable and endearing character.

NEXT: 'And Just Like ThatSeason 2 Review: A Disservice to 'Sex and the City's' Legacy