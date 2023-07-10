And Just Like That… is a sequel series to the beloved '90s classic Sex and the City, where we followed a group of four single friends as they navigated love in New York City. Now, 25 years after the series first premiered, these characters are back and navigating their 50s in all their glory. The series has always put women at the forefront and created an empowering and barrier-breaking environment, and the sequel series is no exception. It has also brought some much-needed changes to the series, like that of more inclusion in casting and an overall more sensitive handling of sexuality and orientation. The prime example is Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) discovery of her sexual orientation and her subsequent relationship with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). But while the development is wholly welcome and is an incredibly important story to tell, how the show goes about it doesn’t remotely do it justice.

Miranda's Sexuality Plotline Seemed Promising at First

Che Diaz made their first appearance in Season 1 of And Just Like That… as a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian and co-host of Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) podcast. Che is a much more open and unfiltered character than Carrie is and helps to open her up and take her out of her comfort zone. The two strike up a sweet friendship early in the series, with Che offering their support to Carrie when Big (Chris Noth) passes away. This is where Che and Miranda meet, albeit their first interaction begins with a fight due to Che giving weed to Miranda’s son. The pair eventually see more of each other thanks to Carrie, and it all comes to a head when Che and Miranda have sex in Carrie’s kitchen, of all places. Though this initially causes discourse among Miranda and her friends, due to her still being married to Steve (David Eigenberg), Che and Miranda start up a relationship — and it quickly became the talk of audiences everywhere.

As much as it was hinted throughout the season that Miranda may be questioning her sexuality, it was still shocking when she finally gave in to her desires. Up until now, aside from Stanford (Willie Garson) and Anthony (Mario Cantone), we haven’t had any non-straight main characters. Yes, Samantha (Kim Cattrall) had a girlfriend for a time but that’s a whole other story, and given the time period, it was not handled as well as it could have been. The same is true for Miranda and Che. While the romance itself isn’t a problem and is actually quite sweet and compelling, the show simply doesn’t do a good job of handling it — and that’s where the issue lies.

'And Just Like That' Doesn't Portray Miranda's Sexuality Well

Whether you love or hate Che, and whether you love or hate their relationship with Miranda, there’s no denying that Miranda’s coming out story is an important one to tell. Shows featuring sapphic romances have a less-than-stellar reputation for being canceled far too soon. So, to add a sapphic romance to an already familiar series, and have one of the popular leads be one-half of it? It’s a perfect recipe. Add to that, this storyline portrays a not often talked about, but rather important slice of life; questioning your sexuality after being predominantly heterosexual for the majority of your life. We see both Miranda and her friends battle this topic. After all, she’s still married to Steve, so it simply doesn’t make sense to them. The potential to flesh out that exact thought was laid bare, ready to be explored and portrayed, and we were ready for it. And yet somehow, despite the groundwork being there, the show just completely fumbled the bag. There’s so much wrong with how the show goes about Che and Miranda’s relationship, it makes Miranda do things that feel out of character and simply leaves a bad taste in the mouths of those who just simply want good LGBTQ+ representation.

In 2008, when the first of two Sex and the City films dropped, one of the main storylines was that Miranda and Steve’s relationship was rocky. It was eventually revealed that he cheated on her, which was naturally devastating to Miranda, and they separated. We’ve seen this play out, so why would we want to see it all over again in And Just Like That…? Given how she’s been in the exact situation before, why would the show put her in this position? Surely if this was the plan all along, Miranda and Steve could’ve been broken up from the beginning. Instead, Miranda is forced to sneak around with Che. It makes their relationship feel like a dirty secret when in reality, it’s an empowering and important part of Miranda’s character.

Why Has Miranda Become Such a Bad Friend?

Another bit that adds to the disdain for the couple, is how Miranda treats her friends in favor of seeing Che. Miranda was never one to abandon her friends, in fact, she was arguably the most loyal of them all. The fact that she felt like she had to keep such a huge part of her life so hush-hush is a real shame. Also, Miranda has sex in Carrie’s kitchen while she’s supposed to be there to help Carrie heal from hip surgery. Now don’t get me wrong, Miranda has certainly had her moments throughout the series where she isn’t perfect, but she’s always been a good and loyal friend — especially to Carrie. This just felt wholly out of character for her and was such a careless and cheap way to show Che and Miranda’s first time together. They deserved a proper build-up and romance just like the straight ships of the show get. Even more so, since this is Miranda’s first foray into her new sexual identity, it deserved a lot more care.

Sexual orientation isn’t something to be ashamed of, and perhaps the reception to Che and Miranda would be warmer had they gotten a more fleshed-out beginning. But at the end of the day, seeing Miranda happy is truly all that matters, it’s just a shame such a big moment for her was blinded by poor writing. For how progressive And Just Like That… is trying to be, it seriously fumbled the bag with this one.

How Is Miranda and Che's Relationship Portrayed in Season 2?

Season 2 of And Just Like That… sees a much more established Che and Miranda, giving us more time to spend with them. There’s a lot less sneaking around now, with Miranda living in LA with Che, taking their relationship to more serious heights. Miranda is much more open with her friends — though perhaps a little too open if you ask Carrie. Even when she meets Che’s ex-husband (played brilliantly by Oliver Hudson), she and Che are able to work through Miranda’s surprise and mild discomfort with little trouble. There’s a much sweeter side to their relationship this season. There’s no guilt, shame, or hiding their love for each other this season. They’re openly together and happy, and it is really great to see. Sex is still a very prominent focus between them, but it isn’t the only thing like it seemed to be in the first season. Now there’s a genuine foundation beneath them, paving the way for what is hopefully much more development as the show goes on. As unfortunate as it is that Che and Miranda didn’t get as great of a beginning as they deserved, the show seems to be taking a different path with them in Season 2 that will hopefully prove to remedy that.