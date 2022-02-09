After eight episodes of Che Diaz, “Woke Moment!!”, flash periods, and whatever Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) decided was the most embarrassing thing she could do to herself, we can let out a sigh of relief and return into reality. Yes, And Just Like That... it’s over. The miniseries sequel to Sex and the City brought us through some highs and a lot of lows. Diehard fans, rather than relishing in their favorite show coming back, were instead asking themselves: “What is Che Diaz?”

The show has proven to be divisive, mainly for its departure from the original show and huge Kim Cattrall-shaped hole. It had some pretty bizarre moments where I questioned my (and Michael Patrick King’s) sanity. So, here’s a list of some of the many, many questions I asked myself throughout watching the HBO series' 10 episodes. (If I wrote them all down, this list would be longer than the time it took Carrie to call an ambulance.)

Which Writer Hates Miranda?

For diehard SATC fans (including myself), watching Miranda fade into a totally different character was excruciating to watch. In the original show, Miranda’s whole character is based on her logic, reason, and intelligence. She’s a hotshot lawyer with liberal views. She does not indulge in romantic fantasy and is always the quick-witted antidote to the romantic trash that comes out of Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) mouth. But in this season, Miranda is the awkward, clumsy, and sometimes-stupid old lady who couldn’t possibly know that it is insensitive to make judgments based on a person of color’s hair. Seriously? Miranda used to be a high-flying badass, and not in the capitalist girlboss way. In SATC, Miranda dated a Black man (and the sexiest boyfriend in SATC history) and there was never any racial issue or instances of her being racially insensitive, so why now?

Miranda in And Just Like That totally rejects the Miranda of SATC. This extends to how she conducts herself in her personal life. It pains me to write this quote but at one point, Miranda literally says the words, “I was craving me some Che.” This is followed by an epiphany about how fucking stupid she sounds — but still, Miranda would never even think of muttering those words in her sleep when she was younger. Sure, you can argue that it’s because Miranda has found real love, but still. It views as a total abandonment of the Miranda we all knew and love, the one we could depend on for punching someone in the face if they said they were “craving me some” of their partner.

Why Does LTW Keep Stealing Everyone’s Food?

This isn’t a major theme in the show, but a bizarre one that wouldn't leave my mind. In the first episode, we are introduced to Charlotte’s ultra-wealthy and glamorous friend, Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker). She’s as ethereal as she is a boss, so why can't she buy her own fries? When she bumps into the trio at lunch she asks can she have one of Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) cold, soggy fries. But who cares when they’re still salty? This is followed up by her stealing some of Miranda’s wine (in retrospect this was a good thing to happen, but we didn’t know Miranda’s was an alcoholic just yet.) LTW barely knows Carrie and Miranda, and is supposed to be the embodiment of ladylike politeness, so why can't she keep her hands to herself? For a woman of her social standing, eating a stranger’s leftover fries is pretty “unfabulous.”

Did Someone Drop Steve on His Head?

Truly, the biggest error and insult this show has made is against Steve (David Eigenberg). Sure, Steve was always clumsy and silly, but in a hot way in the show. He’s the perfect juxtaposition against Miranda and that’s why they work so well. A major plotline of the show is the demise of their marriage and Miranda is given the space to express her side of the story. But for Steve, he is the babbling idiot and is even more stupid than when he was in his 30s.

They throw in a side plot that Steve is hard of hearing, which may seem like the show is trying to be inclusive but instead feels like a quick gag to reinforce how useless Steve is. We are meant to believe that Steve, who is a man in his 50s and has lived in New York for a minimum of 30 years, can't make his way around a tiny food market. He waddles around like a lost puppy, and this is supposed to make the audience more comfortable with Miranda’s infidelity? OK, Carrie became a widow, but no one has been done dirtier than Steve Brady.

Why Couldn’t They Have Rented A Real Downtown Apartment?

In Episode 6, Carrie moves into a gigantic downtown apartment right on the Hudson River. It’s white, clean, modern and... CGI. One of the main reasons people loved SATC was how authentically it showed New York. Not the lifestyle (what columnist can afford over 200 pairs of designer shoes?) but the actual city. It never opted for CGI or green screens; every scene was filmed in a real restaurant, store, or nightclub. So when Carrie, Anthony (Mario Cantone), and Seema (Sarita Choudhury) are in what looks like limbo, it totally strips the show of any sense of authenticity.

It's worth noting that production of the show did occur during the pandemic, and filming in public places was a lot more difficult. But could they not have offered us something better than CGI that looks like it's from the 80s? We’re not meant to like the apartment, and Carrie moves out of it right away, which makes it fitting that it’s so ugly (but still probably worth 15 million dollars). But are we really supposed to need sunglasses in order to watch those scenes? Sex and the City was always known as a show in which the setting was a primary character. The real New York where you step in dog dung, get your bag stolen, or nearly hit by a taxi was always the setting, not a fake CGI Matrix-looking huge-ass apartment.

Since When Was This Show So Much About Wealth?

A major issue people have with the authenticity of SATC is that a woman on a writer’s salary could never afford the lifestyle Carrie leads. The show has never been known to fully dive into the financial perils that come along with living in a city like New York. The girls are always dining out, drinking cocktails, and rarely thinking about money. But, the show was never about having extreme wealth. This isn't Dynasty or Gossip Girl. Yes, the women are known to be “glamorous,” but never uber-wealthy.

In And Just Like That..., it’s as if they’re trying to make a point of how wealthy the trio are. Carrie, as said before, buys a multimillion-dollar apartment without thinking twice and then just sells it a day later as if it is returning a pair of jeans to Zara. In the final episode, Carrie asks Miranda and Charlotte to join her in Paris saying “my treat” covering the thousands of dollars for flights and a hotel, as if she’s paying for lunch. The “they-mitzfah” Charlotte throws for her child, Rock, is the most excessive-looking party in the history of the show — giving Abu Dhabi a run for its money.

The show has become less about “women” and more about “rich women.” We saw this transition in the movies, particularly the “I pretend I do not see it” second one. The focus on wealth and affluence to drive the glamorous feel of the show is again, taking away from what the show stood for. They weren’t glamorous because they had loads of money, they were glamorous because they had each other. Money has replaced friendship and made the show turn into a vicarious viewing experience that no one asked for.

Are They Still Hoping For A Kim Cattrall Return?

As we all know, Cattrall did not return as Samantha Jones, mainly due to feuds with Sarah Jessica Parker. However, instead of killing her off in fear that it would come off as a slight, the series sees Carrie texting Samantha, slowly building back a bond after a feud years before that saw Sam take a job in London. In the final episode, Carrie reaches out to Samantha to suggest meeting over cocktails when she’s in Paris, and Samantha agrees. Are the writers still hoping that producers can onboard Cattrall? Only time will tell, but it is definitely in the show's best interest if they want to keep going. As much as new character Seema somewhat filled the Samantha void, there is only one Sam Jones (except for that kid in NYU dorms who is probably still obsessing over our Sam).

