We are closer to reuniting with these New York gals than we thought.

And Just Like That..., the awaited sequel series for Sex and the City, is coming to our screens sooner than we thought. Even though production on the 10 half-hour episodes started just a little over a month ago, in July, it seems HBO Max is determined to bring Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) into our homes before 2021 ends.

HBO Max has slated the premiere date of And Just Like That... for this Fall. Of course, this means there is a broad variety of dates in which we could be reunited with our favorite New York gals, but considering how fast HBO Max seems to be moving with production, this is definitely good news for fans. Like the original 1998 series, And Just Like That... will follow a group of friends who live in New York and talk openly about sex, feminism, and other controversial themes.

And Just Like That… was first announced back in 2020 as part of a slate of famous shows which are getting revisited in order to bulk up the streaming platform’s catalog. Aside from Sex and the City, Gossip Girl and In Treatment made comebacks in 2021, and a True Blood reboot is in the works.

For And Just Like That..., most of the original cast has signed on to return, including fan-favorite Chris Noth as Mr. Big, Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, and David Eigenberg. Earlier this year, Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez was announced as series regular. Since then, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Cathy Ang, Niall Cunningham, Alexa Swinton, Cree Cicchino, Isaac Powell, Julie Halston, and Leroy McClain have been added to the cast.

Despite fans’ wishes, Kim Cattrall will not reprise her role as Samantha Jones. The actor has spoken out repeatedly about not wanting to return, as well as her feud with co-star Parker and the problems she faced throughout the filming of Sex and the City. HBO Max hasn't officially stated whether the role of Samantha will be recast or written off.

And Just Like That... will premiere on the streaming service this fall. Stay tuned to Collider for more release info about the upcoming series.

