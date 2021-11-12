HBO Max has finally shared the release date and first teaser for And Just Like That..., the sequel series to Sex and the City. Much like the revolutionary original show, the new series is set to follow New Yorkers Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigate relationships and talk bluntly about sex, misogyny, career, and shoes. And Just Like That... will debut two episodes on December 9 and then the remaining eight episodes will be dropped weekly every Thursday on HBO Max.

The teaser focuses on the ‘reinvention’ of New York, which is a shout-out to issues that the series is set to address – the original show was heavily criticized for lack of diverse representation, which is a big problem in a place as plural as the Big Apple. It also reveals the ladies are ready for a new chapter as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

However, there is still no indication of what will be the fate of fan-favorite Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), as the actress did not agree to reprise her role.

The original series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star, based on a book by Candace Bushnell, and aired on HBO for six seasons, from 1998 to 2004. The sequel series is executive produced by two-time Emmy winner Michael Patrick King, who directed the two feature films that came out in 2008 and 2010.

Aside from Parker, Nixon, and Davis, the cast also features Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and the late Willie Garson.

HBO Max premieres And Just Like That... on December 9. You can watch the teaser below:

