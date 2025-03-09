For all the nostalgic throwbacks we've had in And Just Like That, it seems like the creative team behind the show almost gave us what would have been one of the most popular returns in the entire series, but they decided against it. Kristin Davis recently revealed on her Are You a Charlotte? podcast that Kyle MacLachlan’s Trey MacDougal was supposed to return in the Sex and the City sequel series—but the storyline was ultimately scrapped. Davis, who played Charlotte across the original HBO series and its follow-up, shared that showrunner Michael Patrick King isn’t thrilled when actors discuss abandoned plots, but she couldn’t resist spilling a few details about what could have been.

“I loved working with Kyle MacLachlan so incredibly much,” Davis said, noting that the Twin Peaks star was originally only meant to appear in five Sex and the City episodes but ended up staying longer due to his undeniable chemistry with the cast. The podcast revealed that, for a time, there were discussions about bringing Trey back into Charlotte’s life for And Just Like That, and Davis was excited about the possibility, but when it didn’t happen, she confronted MacLachlan.

“Kyle and I had to talk about it ’cause I was kind of mad at him. I said, ‘Why didn’t you come on? We wanted you to come on.’ And he said, ‘I just wanted it to be amazing.’”

Davis hinted that the storyline would have had a bittersweet tone, and she particularly loved how it would have been framed—Charlotte confessing to her friends that she had never spoken to Trey since their divorce. “Which is kind of shocking in a way,” Davis added. “She really wants to see him, and I, Kristin, also feel that way. So I’m hoping that we can kind of revisit a ‘maybe they run into each other just at an event or a restaurant or something like that.’”

Why Did Kyle MacLachlan Not Return to 'And Just Like That'?

While Davis was initially disappointed, she admitted that she ultimately understood MacLachlan’s reluctance to revisit Trey, noting that: “When you have played such a wonderful part in the past that people have such a great memory of, and it was so special as a work experience, you want it to kind of stay in this glorious place,” she explained. “And I think he just didn’t want there to be kind of a sad note to the end. So I get that.”

