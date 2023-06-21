Season 2 of And Just Like That, the highly anticipated follow-up to the flamboyantly styled and thrillingly divisive Sex and the City revival is just around the corner. This season is set to bring more dating adventures, cosmos, and podcasting for our beloved characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) as they navigate their fifties.

The series serves as a revival and sequel to the original Darren Star Sex and the City series. Max released the initial trailer a few weeks ago, which teased some exciting moments, including Charlotte's daughter Lily (Cathy Ang) expressing her readiness to lose her virginity, a scandalous "MILF list" making the rounds during lunch, steamy encounters between Miranda and Che (Sara Ramirez), and a long-awaited reunion between Carrie and her former flame, Aidan (John Corbett). Another trailer dropped on June 1, hinting at the Bradshaw-Shaw reunion, with Carrie reaching out to Aidan via email. But it’s best to dive into what happened in Season 1 before we brace ourselves for what Carrie and co. will get up to in Season 2.

What Is 'And Just Like That...' Season 1 About?

In Season 1, we saw Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte all unite on screen more than 10 years after we saw them last in Sex and the City 2. The season kicks off with Carrie participating in a sex-oriented podcast hosted by Che Diaz, while Miranda struggles with her studies and copes with alcohol. Charlotte grapples with parenting her teenage daughter Lily and accepting her other child, Rock's, non-binary identity, as well as her own insecurities. Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is no longer part of the group, having cut ties with Carrie and now living in London after Carrie fired her as her publicist. Throughout the season, the characters face various ups and downs, some devastating and others hilarious. Carrie mourns the sudden death of her husband, John "Big" Preston (Chris Noth), who infamously dies on a Peleton, and slowly but surely puts herself back out there. Miranda grapples with her crumbling marriage to Steve and embarks on an affair with Che. Miranda’s exploration of her sexuality is a big part of Season 1, prompting her to reevaluate her marriage to Steve.

Charlotte faces the complexities of parenting and discovers that her child, now called Rock, identifies as non-binary. The season also delves into the characters' friendships and explores love, loss, and personal growth themes. In September 2021, Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s friend Stanford Blatch, died of pancreatic cancer at age 57. The actor had already filmed a handful of AJLT episodes, but he was originally scheduled to appear in all 10. His death wasn’t written into the script but the showrunner Michael Patrick King did end up rewriting Stanford’s storyline after Garson’s death, with the character moving to Tokyo following his split from Anthony (Mario Cantone), instead of him having a midlife crisis and staying with Carrie as had been the original plan.

As the season progresses, Carrie sells her Fifth Avenue residence, Miranda confronts her drinking problem, and Charlotte navigates her evolving family dynamics. The characters find themselves in new romantic and professional situations, with Carrie considering plastic surgery and Miranda's taboo relationship with Che defining much of her season-long arc. Throughout the season, Carrie works hard to revamp her image on the relationship and sex podcast show "X, Y, and Me" and to re-establish her lukewarm book career.

What Happened at the End of 'And Just Like That...' Season 1?

If Big's death wasn't enough of a shake-up, the final season also sees Miranda relocating to L.A. for a few months to be with Che who will be working on the pilot for a new show. Miranda’s marriage to Steve crumbles under the weight of her new-found feelings for Che and her new thought process around her sexuality and career. The news shakes Carrie ever so slightly, as she sees her dependable best friend giving up her life and marriage in New York for a whirlwind romance and is forced to look inwards to see how she feels about her own station in life at the moment.

Che's sudden career shift also puts a definite end to the podcast Carrie was a part of, leaving her career in a bit of a lull. However, her fortunes changed when the podcast's producer, Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), suggests she have her own podcast... a "Sex and the City" podcast. Refreshed and ready to start this new chapter of her life, Carrie agrees at the end of the last season to take on the agony aunt position, where she listens to callers and gives relationship advice. After completing her first show, she shares an elevator ride with Franklyn. The conversation begins with them discussing her work on the podcast and ends with them kissing! The season concludes with Carrie scattering John's ashes in the Seine River and reaching out to Samantha for a meeting. They agree to meet for a cocktail the following night. They exchanged amicable text messages throughout the season, but Samantha remained evasive to Carrie's attempts to patch things up.

Who Is Coming Back for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2?

The core cast from Season 1 will be returning for Season 2, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. Additionally, we can expect to see the continuation of the new characters introduced in the reboot. Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) a real estate broker who works in New York City and quickly befriended Carrie, is also set to return. The glamorous singleton helped Carrie sell her old apartment and try to find a new one. Throughout the process, they became friends. Last we see her, she’s with a handsome club owner, Zed (William Abadie), hitting it off. Also coming back is Karen Pittman’s Nya, a professor at Columbia Law School who befriends Miranda despite an awkward initial meeting where Miranda didn't realize Nya was the professor of the class. They become friends after running into each other regularly and Miranda even helps fight off someone who tried to steal Nya's bag, cementing their friendship. Her storyline saw her marriage buckling under the couple’s fertility struggles. Nicole Ari Parker’s Lisa Todd Wexley is also set to return. She was a welcome addition to the series, as the glamorous documentarian who knows Charlotte as their kids go to the same school. Wexley seemingly has it all in the first season of the series with a luxurious apartment, perfect children, and a loving husband.

Familiar faces from Miranda and Charlotte's families will also appear, including Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Alexa Swinton as Rock, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, and Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes. Candice Bergen will reprise her role as Carrie's frosty Vogue editor, Enid Frick, while Mario Cantone returns as Anthony Marentino. Notable guest appearances will be made by Sam Smith and Gloria Steinem, as well. Also joining the band will be Tony Danza in a recurring capacity.

Aidan Is Back in 'And Just Like That...' Season 2

Fans of Carrie and Aidan will be delighted to know that Aidan Shaw will play a significant role this season. HBO Max announced their reunion in January, and subsequent teasers suggest a more serious connection, surpassing their previous awkward encounters. Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones will be making an appearance, albeit limited to a single scene. According to Variety, Cattrall shot her dialogue separately on March 22 in New York City, without any interaction with the main cast or the showrunner. The scene will feature a transatlantic phone call between Carrie in New York and Samantha, who has relocated to London. Notably, Patricia Field, the beloved costume designer from Sex and the City, was involved in dressing Samantha for this special occasion. However, fans will have to exercise patience as Cattrall's scene is scheduled to air in August, despite the show premiering this month.

As for the overall plot of And Just Like That Season 2, we can expect Charlotte to grapple with parenting teenagers, particularly her sexually curious daughter Lily, while contemplating a return to the workforce after leaving it behind to become Mrs. Trey MacDougal. Miranda will be shuttling between New York and LA to be with Che, but the trailer hints at some complications in their relationship during their time in California.

The much-awaited Season 2 of And Just Like That is set to premiere on June 22 on Max.