It took as much time for Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) to rekindle their relationship as it did for Mr. Big (Chris Noth) to drop dead in the first episode of And Just Like That.... And after having anticipated this reunion for as long as we have (since photos were leaked of the two filming on set in New York City), it was baffling to see Carrie and Aidan back in a full-blown relationship just after their 10-minute reunion in Season 2, Episode 7.

We barely had time to turn around before the two were out shopping for Dutch ovens and Himalayan rock salt graters for their new time-shared apartment à la Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), which is quite a bit of effort just so that Aidan can avoid stepping a toe inside Carrie's old, apparently-cursed apartment. And the worst part of it all? They're happy. Sure, we ultimately want Carrie to be happy, but things between her and Aidan are almost too good — and way too fast.

Carrie and Aidan Can't Keep Ignoring the Past in 'And Just Like That'

Carrie is so into her new relationship with Aidan that she literally stops Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) on the sidewalk just to ask her if marrying Big had actually been a "big" mistake, and the fact that she even asks that question shows just how removed from reality she is in this relationship. Her relationship with Big had plenty of faults in Sex and the City (and beyond), but so did her relationship with Aidan — it's just simply easier and more convenient to leave out that little morsel of information right now.

Carrie and Aidan were (and are) two very different people, whereas her and Big were definitely more aligned when it came to how they ran their lives. Carrie and Big both had their own vices and were never the best at smoothly handling relationship woes, and possibly the most obvious example of that was Carrie's handling of her original relationship with Aidan — especially towards the end of it.

In many respects, Aidan was too good for Carrie — he tried his best to see the positive sides of her, but ultimately, it was her wandering eye back to Big that made their relationship so toxic. Even though Big isn't around anymore, there's probably a fair chance that Aidan has a big question mark hanging around in the back of his head about this new relationship, but moving fast is the only way to keep that question mark at arms length. At this point, both him and Carrie seem pretty dedicated to keeping the emotional distance away, and while the distance might be making things easier for them now, it's only going to get more complicated later on when they realize how shallow their relationship has become.

Are Carrie and Aidan Just Too Good To Be True?

The short answer to that question? Probably yes. That's not to say that Carrie and Aidan won't work out in the end, but it's certainly not one of the healthiest ways to jump back into a relationship, especially one that had some major issues that were never fully addressed between the two. At this point in time, Carrie and Aidan are speeding through every red light on their way to the highway, and the fact that Aidan can't even walk into Carrie's apartment is just another example of how they're both looking the other way when it comes to fundamental problems in their original relationship.

The timing is finally right for these two, and there seems to be nothing that they'll allow to get in the way of this happily-ever-after-that-never-was. When Carrie asked Miranda if choosing Big was a mistake, it was almost a ploy to solidify in her mind that her new relationship with Aidan is the one — that she had just been off in La La Land for her entire life with Big, which is completely untrue. Carrie was with Big for a reason, and it's only convenient for her to write him off as a mistake now that's he dead.

For the audience, this whirlwind re-romance is a double-edged sword: it's extremely fulfilling to see Carrie and Aidan back together, but at the same time, we know Carrie better than anyone else at this point, and she simply can't be trusted when it comes to Aidan. It might not seem like she has one foot out the door this time around, but there's still a fair chance that eventually, she will.

Perhaps her upcoming trip to Aidan's house in Virginia will serve as the same wake-up call that her original outing to his old place in upstate New York did. The fact that she's already meeting his three kids this early on into the relationship is another slightly debatable move, as getting kids involved at this point only complicates things even further. The only thing is that this time around, Big won't be able to swoop in and throw that huge question mark right in her face like he did at Aidan's cabin upstate. Instead, Carrie will have to rely on her own instincts and relationship with her inner self to decide whether this is a relationship worth going all the way for.

If it is, in fact, the type of relationship that she wants to pursue, then both her and Aidan will have to slow things down and actually take stock of the current state of their relationship, and that includes addressing the fact that Aidan won't go anywhere near her apartment. By refusing to discuss any issues of their past relationship (unless if that awkward scene between Carrie, Aidan, and Che counts as a "discussion"), they're setting their current one up for failure, or at least hindering it before it even has a chance to be real. After all, if you're unable to be real with your partner, then what's the point of even being in a relationship? Carrie and Aidan need to take a massive step back if this relationship is going to be long-term, and at this point, Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) seems like the only person who'd be able to smack some sense into them both.

