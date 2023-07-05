It’s a fairly popular opinion nowadays to think that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) sucks. Okay, well, she definitely isn't the most loved or even liked character on Sex and the City. There are many reasons behind this, from her track record of being a not-so-great friend to her tone-deaf views on some sensitive topics. But one of her most pertinent character flaws is how shame-y she can sometimes be about sex. If you think about it, this just never really makes sense for her character, especially given her job.

The show’s reboot series And Just Like That… explores the show’s characters in the modern-day and has righted many of its past wrongs, such as lack of representation. So with sex being a much more freeing and open topic these days, it was expected that And Just Like That… would still hold true to the raunchy charm of its predecessor, with the added benefit of being told through an older and more mature point of view. While it definitely has its moments, it also feels like it’s also taken some steps back. Let's just say it: Carrie's a prude!

Carrie Bradshaw Being Judgmental Is Nothing New

Image via Max

At the time of the original series, however, her views were seen as more progressive. But in And Just Like That… she seems to have taken about fifty steps backward, which makes no sense. While Carrie definitely has her flaws, she has never been a prude, so it doesn’t make much sense why she really is one all of a sudden. It makes sense that she’d be a little more reserved and closed-off after Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) death, but to this level? Don't buy it. Carrie is a sex columnist, that’s always been her thing, it’s not something she picked up recently, so why does it feel like she’s suddenly shy? This is the same woman who enlisted her friend to pull out her diaphragm for her, and now she can’t even say the word “vagina” on a podcast. A podcast that is titled Sex and the City, mind you. She wrote about things far more explicit in her column back in the '90s and early 2000s when sex was a much more taboo topic. Nowadays, sex and sexuality are much more accepted topics in everyday chat. The people tuning into her podcast are looking for that unfiltered, raw, conversation from someone of her prowess and notoriety, and yet she’s shying away from it.

But even though the show was definitely pushing boundaries when it premiered in 1998, Carrie was far too prudish and shame-y for someone with a sex column. Being one of a group of single women in New York, meant that there was plenty of content for her to write about, and yet she often looked down upon her friends at times – most notably Samantha (Kim Cattrall). Samantha was the character that pushed the boundaries the most and was very sexually open (remember that time Samantha became gay?) and unfiltered in her ways. She put the “sex” in Sex and the City, and yet Carrie often shamed her for her ways. Like the time she walked in on Samantha blowing the mailman. This resulted in Carrie teasing her and judging her, claiming that she would never do such a thing. It was an episode-long arc, and after five seasons, it felt so odd and off-putting.

So what if Samantha was fooling around with her mailman? Was it really as big of a deal as Carrie made it out to be? Samantha fired back with exactly what was on everyone’s minds, saying: “I cannot believe that you’d judge me after everything that we’ve been through.” Before walking out, leaving Carrie with one final dig. “I will not be judged by you or society. I will wear whatever and blow whomever I want, as long as I can breathe and kneel.”

This confrontation felt especially off-putting after Carrie’s affair with Mr. Big while she was dating Aidan (John Corbett) just a couple of seasons prior. She confided in Samantha, and while she was definitely shocked, she didn’t shame or judge her for it, and that was a much worse offense than a little midday activity with a handsome mailman. There’s just something so off about Carrie’s character in the new series. Hell, even Charlotte (Kristin Davis) feels more progressive than her, and she's always been known as the designated prude. The difference was that Charlotte never put up a facade of being open-minded and exploratory like Carrie did with her column—she just had different values than her friends. That’s not to say she was always right or even kind in her ways, but at least she wasn’t feigning her true feelings like Carrie so often did.

Sarah Jessica Parker Explained Why Carrie Bradshaw Was Never Nude

Given the show’s title, sex was a very prominent part of the show, and with it, nudity. But Carrie was the only one of the mains who was never nude. Of course, that in and of itself isn’t a bad thing, actors should always feel comfortable on set, especially in such intimate scenes. But in a recent appearance on Howard Stern, Sarah Jessica Parker talked a bit about this decision, as well as the use of cursing and provocative language with her character. “I thought the script was really interesting, and really exciting, and different, and fresh, and I’d never seen anything like that,” Parker said, recalling her conversation with show creator Darren Star. “The only thing I said to him that I was concerned about was that I just didn’t feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn’t in the pilot, it would be a part of a series.” According to Parker, Star simply said “‘Don’t do it then … we’ll have other actors, if they feel comfortable doing it they’ll do it, but you do not have to.’” Which eased her worries. She recounted that she simply didn't feel comfortable doing nudity but had no judgment towards anyone else doing it, she was just "shy."

Stern also asked why she was selective in what language Carrie used, with Parker explaining that, all because they were on HBO didn't mean Carrie had to be so loose and liberal. “Carrie Bradshaw’s a writer, and she’s really, really, really thoughtful about what she says, how she says it, when she says it, who’s she saying it to, and if we want to use language, let’s be really thoughtful about when she uses it, we can be smart about it.” As Parker explained, when Carrie did use more robust language it had a more powerful effect. Perhaps these aspects played a part in Carrie’s more judgmental moments. That's not to say Parker should be to blame for the character’s flaws, but it does feel as though these boundaries changed Carrie a tad. Even still, the brunt of the characterization falls on the writers and creators, who only seemed to have ramped up the prudish behavior in the reboot.

Carrie is still an iconic character, but we want to see her grow and learn in And Just Like That… We’re seeing a new side to every character but her, with Charlotte being educated by her children, and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) exploring a new side of her sexuality and orientation. Yet Carrie feels frozen in time, and it’s a real shame. How can there truly be Sex and the City if our main character is so shy when acknowledging sex and intimacy in an unfiltered and raw environment? Perhaps Kim Cattrall's Samantha cameo will enlighten her a bit. Either way, the show needs to drop the prudish act Carrie has been holding onto all these years because it’s about damn time.