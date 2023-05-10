Masks keep us hidden. They keep others out. But that also means they shield some of the best parts of ourselves from the ones we love. For Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in Sex and the City, Big (Chris Noth) was her mask. So was Aidan (John Corbett). There was Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov), Berger (Ron Livingston), and even that comic book-obsessed dude who rode scooters, ate KFC, and ripped homemade bongs on the regular.

But when Michael Patrick King killed off Big in that very first episode of And Just Like That..., it didn't just unmask Carrie—it tore the mask straight off her face. Sure, we've seen blips of her as a single woman over the years, but never long enough for us to get the real Carrie on any sort of consistent basis. Now that we're running full steam ahead into Season 2 of And Just Like That... and the dust has finally settled around Big's death, Carrie's free and clear to move on.

She actually already started to move on at the end of Season 1, as we saw her taking an interest in Peter (Jon Tenney), a widowed man whom she met online. But for Carrie, this is just the usual order of events, and each time she decides to repeat this serial sequence, it cheats us out of Single Carrie, who we've only ever seen out of circumstance rather than choice.

RELATED: 'And Just Like That': Aidan Returns to Carrie's Life in First Season 2 Trailer

The True Carrie Hides Behind the Computer

Image via HBO Max

In that apartment window, illuminated by her laptop, Carrie probably gave us some of the most important moments of Sex and the City in its entirety. She spoke simply, but strongly, to no one but herself. Sure, she might've dreamed up elaborate fantasies and overly romanticized whatever she was talking about on occasion, but it almost didn't matter, because there's a piece that lives inside us all that needs to hear that over-romanticism every now and then. Sometimes, it's the only thing that keeps us going when everything else in our life runs out or loses control.

The most successful parts of Carrie's life have always been her writing and her friendships, both of which allow her to be fully herself without judgment, though whenever she enters a new relationship, the true parts of herself disappear and the spotlight lands on this new person in her life. The one mainstay throughout all of her relationships, however, is always her apartment, which she never fully gets rid of, even when she settles down with Big for the long haul. Deep down, a part of her knows that the real Carrie still lives in that apartment, alone, with her computer and her thoughts.

So even when things with Big get bad, she is able to trot back there and find herself again. It was a defibrillator that shocked her back into herself, though that shock somehow never carries over into her relationships. Her real self was left behind in that apartment as soon as she shut the door. In a sense, Carrie keeps that single version of herself under house arrest and for some reason, doesn't believe that that version is good enough for a relationship. But if you can't be yourself in a relationship, what's the point?

In Season 2 of 'And Just Like That,' Carrie Should Be Single and Fabulous

Image via MAX

In Sex and the City, Carrie once said, "But the most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you can find someone to love the you that you love, well, that's just fabulous." But if she actually believed that sentiment to be true, why has she always pretzel-twisted herself into the opposite?

Carrie might've been the most herself with Big in comparison to the other men she dated, but there was always a part of her missing from the equation. The greatest personification of this occurred in Season 2, Episode 12 of Sex and the City. After Big drops the massive bomb that he has to move to Paris, Carrie decides to prance around the city in a beret and brings him home a bag of McDonald's, you know, because of French fries. The problem is, the entire thing blows up in her face when Big completely disregards Carrie's feelings, resulting in a few flung burgers and a broken relationship. "I am such an idiot!" Carrie yells. "I'm running around town in a beret! Buying you greasy food and you don't even care if I'm in your life."

So, yes, there have been moments where she's caught herself in the act of becoming this façade of a human, but it's never been enough for her to fully realize that she shouldn't have to change herself—even slightly—for a man. Carrie's always the one to conform to the other's lifestyle, and it's never the other way around. In the more psychological sense, this might stem from some sort of inner self-hatred or shame, but ultimately that's a moot point. She's become so accustomed to this pattern in her life that it would take some serious self-acceptance for her to break out of this self-made mold. Making the conscious choice to be single would certainly aid in that, which is why being single in Season 2 of And Just Like That... could potentially prove to be pivotal in her overall character development.

Though we know from set photos that Aidan is making a return for Season 2, it'll certainly be interesting to see whether Carrie decides to throw on her mask once again, as her relationship with Aidan was one that she really warped herself to fit into. He might be overwhelmingly thought of as "the one who got away," but in reality, Carrie has always been the one who got away—from herself, that is.

Carrie Bradshaw has become one of the most divisive characters of all time, sparking arguments both online and between friends that she's everything from extremely selfish to just simply the worst character on the planet. But to the viewers who stand on the opposite side of the tracks—to the ones who really love her—she is enough for them. She just can't see it for herself.