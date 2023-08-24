Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for And Just Like That... Season 2, Episode 10

The Big Picture Carrie's tunnel vision for her future with Aidan in And Just Like That Season 2 has caused her to ignore red flags and neglect her friends, including a distressing incident with Miranda.

She rushed into her relationship with Aidan, disregarding his existing life and family back home.

Carrie's obsession with everything going perfectly has led her to overlook other people's feelings, which may have consequences for her friendships.

Ever feel like you're being completely ignored by your supposed best friend? Been roasted by a well-known non-binary comedian in public while your friend sits next to you and shrugs her shoulders? Well, if you want even more of that, then we've got just the fix for you: Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). For the price of one Carrie, you get double the cold-shoulder and neglect, and triple the eye-rolling (Manolo Blahniks not included).

The last few episodes of Season 2 of And Just Like That... have brought out the absolute worst in Carrie, who's practically been blinded by her potential future with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), morphing her into a person who only has eyes for Aidan and unnecessarily large apartments. She's dumped many of the positive aspects of herself and her life just to make room for him, but in the process, she's lost all sense of what makes her really tick: her friends, her writing, and her intuition—oh, and her old apartment (RIP).

Carrie Has an Aidan-Tunnel Vision Problem on 'And Just Like That'

Carrie's put a ton of pressure on both herself and Aidan for their rekindled relationship to work out, amping things up to absolute breakneck speed in nailing him down for the long haul. In doing that, it's given her total tunnel vision when it comes to anything but her future with him, and that includes blocking out Aidan himself in the process, red flags and all. After all, she's now sold her old apartment and bought a massive one with enough room for her, Aidan, and his kids in an effort to show just how committed she is this time around: in short, she's in it until the end.

In Season 2, Episode 10, Aidan gets a call from his ex-wife that his 14-year-old son, Wyatt (Logan Souza), crashed his truck and ended up with some broken bones in the process, causing Aidan to jump on the next plane and head back to Virginia. However, after making it back and getting the full scope of the situation, it turned out to be much more dire, as Wyatt had been drinking and driving, wanting to sleep at his dad's house instead of his mom's that night. Aidan calls Carrie and relays all of this information to her in absolute tears, wondering why he was in New York instead of being there for his son. The thing is, Carrie doesn't really have any good response to this, and sits pretty silently on the phone, taking it all in and listening to her boyfriend sob. This reaction is, of course, because Wyatt is throwing quite the wrench into her big future with Aidan.

Carrie put all her eggs into one basket, and way too fast; she threw caution to the wind and ignored every sign that was telling her to slow down, which is why the current predicament she's now in is so unsurprising. Aidan has always had an entire life and family back home in Virginia, but Carrie chose only to focus on their time together—away from all of that—in New York. He was really never able to make these sorts of life-changing decisions like Carrie is able to, so that's on him, as well, for agreeing to buy a new apartment somewhere so far away from his children. But still, Carrie chose to ignore those facts and rush things ahead anyway, which only set herself up for the sort of situation she's now gotten herself into.

Does Carrie Even Care Anymore?

To answer that question: it really doesn't seem like it, especially after these last few episodes of And Just Like That. Perhaps now she might need her friends by her side depending on what ends up happening with Aidan, but Carrie's tunnel vision didn't just block out the actual reality of her relationship with Aidan: it also trickled down to her friendships, which previously meant more to her than anything else in her life.

In Episode 10, we watched on as Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) was absolutely roasted and thrown under the bus by her former partner, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), at their first comedy set in a long time. Miranda was attending the set with Carrie and Aidan, but as Che threw insult after insult, making fun of their former relationship, Carrie did nothing but look uncomfortable and shrug her shoulders at the awkwardness. When Miranda finally ran out of the event in a fit of embarrassment, sadness, and rage, Carrie did not follow her out, even though she's supposed to be one of her best friends.

Another friend would've either called Che out after the fact or at least ran after their friend who was clearly distraught, but Carrie stayed put with Aidan instead, ignoring the scene that just occurred right in front of her. And that's all on top of the fact that Carrie refuses to uninvite Che from her apartment farewell party, despite being much closer (and longer) friends with Miranda, whom she tells to basically just suck it up for her and show up anyway. That's not to mention that Che literally just obliterated Miranda on stage a few days before this party, which Carrie seems to have conveniently forgotten about.

"Well, too bad—you're coming," Carrie says to Miranda over the phone. "Come on, Miranda, we're not in high school, you know? You're not gonna hide from your ex in the AV room 'til summer break." Carrie then goes on to rip Miranda apart for the way that she's distanced herself from Steve since their breakup, using that as ammunition to guilt her into coming to the party, which Miranda finally agrees to attend. Carrie is so into having everything go right that she's completely forgotten that that's just not how life works: everything can't be perfect all the time, and ignoring other people's feelings doesn't just make them disappear.

It'll certainly be telling to see where the finale takes Carrie and Aidan's relationship, but it might be even more telling to see how the potential fallout will affect her friendships in the process.