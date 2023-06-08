Get ready, Sex and the City fans, because the highly anticipated Season 2 of And Just Like That... is just around the corner. Last season left viewers hanging with Big's tragic death and Miranda's unexpected affair. As viewers eagerly await Season 2, rumor has it that fans can expect the rekindling of Carrie and Aidan's romance and more of the captivating Che Diaz.

Starting June 22, 2023, Max will bring two exciting episodes to kick off the season, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. Grab your cosmos and gather your besties because the new is season filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments.

Take a look at who’s returning to Season 2 of And Just Like That…

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw, the star of the original Sex and the City series. Renowned for her influential newspaper column chronicling the intimate lives, friendships, and significant moments of her New York City, she’s moved onto modern media and assumes the role of a regular contributor on a sex-focused podcast. And Just Like That… showcases Carrie undergoing profound transformations, such as the tragic loss of Mr. Big and the decision to sell her apartment. As Season 2 unfolds, audiences can anticipate delving deeper into Carrie's journey as she reenters the realm of love, unexpectedly encountering a familiar face that will light up the sparks once again. With her distinct style and charisma, Parker has displayed her versatility in films like Ed Wood, The First Wives Club, and HBO's Divorce, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the industry.

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Cynthia Nixon plays Miranda Hobbes, a successful lawyer who is now focused on raising her teenage son Brady alongside her husband Steve Brady. In the previous season, Miranda found solace in a new law firm where her talents were recognized, all while juggling the demands of her career and family life. Notably, her involvement with Che sparked an affair, and Season 2 will see her returning from Los Angeles following Che's pilot. With Miranda and Steve heading for divorce, the upcoming season hints at a significant progression in her relationship with Che. Nixon showcased her acting prowess in films such as Amadeus, Little Darlings, and James White.

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Kristin Davis plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, an art gallerist trying to navigate the challenges of raising her two teenage children with her husband Harry Goldenblatt. As a homemaker, Charlotte must adapt to her children's journey of self-discovery during their teenage years while embarking on a new personal chapter. In the series, Charlotte experiences personal growth and learns to overcome her outdated perspectives when confronted with her child Rock's revelation of being nonbinary. Davis has also appeared in various films, including The Shaggy Dog, Couples Retreat, and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz

Sara Ramirez plays Che Diaz, a beloved and influential queer, nonbinary podcaster, and stand-up comedian who brings a compassionate and uplifting presence to Carrie's life. Throughout the series, Carrie often appears as a guest on Che's sex-related podcast, fostering a strong friendship. In Season 1, Che embarks on a romantic relationship with Miranda, which is set to unfold even more in the new season. Ramirez is widely known for their role as Dr. Callie Torres in the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase.

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

Nicole Ari Parker plays Lisa Todd Wexley, a talented documentarian and a doting mother of three. Lisa becomes acquainted with the main group thanks to Charlotte, as both their children go to the same school. With her active involvement in school activities, Lisa becomes the center of Charlotte's hilarious attempts to impress her. Parker is renowned for her memorable performances in exciting films like Boogie Nights, where she rocked the screen as Becky Barnett, and her captivating portrayal of Giselle in the hit TV show Empire.

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Sarita Choudhury plays Seema Patel, who quickly becomes another one of Carrie's closest friends in And Just Like That. Seema, a successful and single Manhattan real estate agent, effortlessly blends into the glamorous world of the group, after assisting Carrie in selling her apartment and fabricating a relationship with a doctor to please her parents, Seema finds herself falling for the captivating club owner, Zed. Choudhury previously appeared in M. Night Shyamalan's Lady in the Water and The Green Knight.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

It's official: Kim Cattrall is back as the fabulous Samantha Jones, who will make a dazzling cameo in the Season 2 finale. After the movie series, Samantha has been taking London by storm as a top-notch publicist, and it appears that she and Carrie have made amends.

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw

In addition to Cattrall, another familiar face returning is John Corbett as Aidan Shaw, one of Carrie's former love interests from the original Sex and the City series. Aidan, a furniture designer, presents a striking contrast to Mr. Big, which could potentially bring a positive influence on Carrie as she copes with the passing of her husband.

Other Cast Members

In Season 2 of And Just Like That…, viewers can expect the return of some beloved characters. Mario Cantone reprises his role as Anthony Marentino, Charlotte's glamorous and talented event planner best friend. David Eigenberg portrays Steve Brady, Miranda's devoted and caring husband, working as a bartender. As their marriage faces challenges following Miranda's affair with Che, they navigate the difficult decision to pursue a divorce, yet Steve remains hopeful for a potential reconciliation. Evan Handler returns as Harry Goldenblatt, Charlotte's dedicated lawyer husband and the loving father of their two teenage children.

Candice Bergen will be returning as Enid Frick, Carrie's Vogue editor, a role she previously portrayed in the original series and franchise films. Gloria Steinem will also make an appearance as herself. The new season also features Victor Garber, Oliver Hudson, Gary Dourdan, and Tony Danza. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Sam Smith is also set to make an appearance in the new season as well.

