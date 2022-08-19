And just like that, it looks like an old flame is returning to Carrie Bradshaw's life. It has just been announced via Deadline that John Corbett, the actor behind the dreamy Aidan Shaw, is joining the second season of And Just Like That..., the HBO Max follow-up series to the classic HBO series Sex and the City.

Corbett's character played a vital role in Sex and the City. Aidan Shaw was New York City columnist Carrie Bradshaw's serious love interest over several seasons. Her relationship with Aidan often sparred with Carrie's ongoing entanglement with Big, the emotionally unavailable but alluring businessman with a penchant for models and cigars.

However, after Big's shocking death in the first season of And Just Like That..., fans were left wondering if there was now room in Carrie's life for a reignited romance with the rugged and emotionally intelligent furniture maker. Corbett had previously teased his involvement in the first season ahead of its premier earlier this year. He told Page Six in April 2021, "I think I might be in quite a few episodes." However, this would prove to be untrue, much to the dismay of many of those on Team Aidan.

Corbett's feigned involvement in the series prior to the first season, it seems, has led to very real involvement in the second season. Another fan favorite character also didn't return for the first season of the series, Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall. However, when it comes to Cattrall, it looks like there is no chance of her ever picking up the role of Samantha ever again.

Most of the core cast from Sex and the City did return for the new series, however, including Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, and Kristen Davis who played Charlotte. Willie Garson, who plays Carrie's close friend Stanford also returned for the new series, though he passed away during production of the series.

This would not be Corbett's first return to a beloved character in his filmography this year. He recently reprised his role in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding film series, in which he plays Ian, the outsider who married into a very big, Greek family.

Who knows what potential complications Aidan's return might bring to Carrie's life? It seems we'll have to wait until the second season of And Just Like That... premieres on HBO Max. You can stream the entire first season on the streaming app now.