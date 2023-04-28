In the past 20 years, there have been a lot of great TV shows, but only a few of them can also be called incredibly important. Sex and the City is just that show. The show made it possible for other movies and series like Girls or even Bridesmaids could become major hits. Through the life journeys of Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, audiences were exposed to women’s stories that dealt frankly with sex, womanhood, and intimacy. Even after six seasons and two movies, fans were still anxious to check up on their small-screen friends so last year the spinoff series, And Just Like That premiered. What some fans thought might be a one-off miniseries has become a sensation and the show will finally be premiering its second season this summer. For anybody wondering when, how, and where they can watch And Just Like That season 2, Max's best comfort show, you’ve come to the right place.

When Does And Just Like That Season 2 Premiere?

Unfortunately, there is no set premiere date for And Just Like That at the moment. However, it has been confirmed that the show will premiere in June.

Where Can You Watch And Just Like That Season 2?

And Just Like That will be available to stream exclusively on WarnerBros. Discovery's rebranded streaming service Max.

Is There A Trailer For And Just Like That Season 2?

Yes, a trailer for And Just Like That Season 2 was released on April 26th. The mantra for this season can be pretty perfectly summed up by Carrie’s opening narration. “If you’re lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there.” The girls may be facing life-changing events, but through it all, they’ll always be together. While Charlotte seemed to be at war with her child Brock last season, her daughter Lily is giving her mother plenty of grief after announcing that she is planning on losing her virginity. Meanwhile, Miranda and Che are becoming more committed than ever. As for Carrie, she is finally letting men into her life and embarking on a kind of sexcapade. Their new friends are also fitting in quite well to their social life and though Carrie says that some things are better left in the past, she has to eat her words when she sees Aidan.

Which Cast Members Are Coming Back For And Just Like That Season 2?

Luckily, most of the cast from season one will be returning for the second season. Sarah Jessica Parker who has appeared in other HBO series like Divorce will return as the protagonist Carrie Bradshaw. Cynthia Nixon who has enjoyed great success on Broadway appeared on TV shows like Law & Order: SVU plays Miranda Hobbes. Finally, Kristin Davis, also known for her roles in movies like Holiday in the Wild returns as Charlotte York. Notably, Kim Cattrall who played Samantha Hobbes will not be appearing at all in the series, though her character is still expected to be a major part of season 2. Though Chris Noth will not be returning to play his legendary role as Mr. Big after his character’s heart attack, we will be revisiting another one of Carrie’s lost loves. John Corbett who is also known for his role in the romantic comedy film series My Big Fat Greek Wedding will be returning as Aidan, the furniture designer who almost married Carrie twice.

Another love interest returning for season 2 is Che Diaz, the non-binary comedian and former coworker of Carrie who began a relationship with Miranda, despite her marriage to Steve. Diaz is played by Sara Ramirez. TV fans will recognize Ramirez from their long run as Dr. Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy. Other characters that were introduced last season like Seema Patel played by Sarita Choudhury and Lisa Todd Wexley played by Nicole Ari Parker will also be returning this season. There will also be a few new faces. Sam Smith, the award-winning singer will appear this season but it is not yet known whether they will be playing themselves or not. Tony Danza, the legendary sitcom star of Who’s the Boss, was also cast this season in a recurring role as Che’s father.

What Happened Last Season on And Just Like That?

A lot happened last season, starting with a dramatic pilot episode. When we first reunited with the girls, it seemed they had settled into their domestic routines but Big’s unexpected death from a heart attack throws everyone’s life in a spiral. At the funeral, Miranda meets Che Diaz, the cohost of a sex and love podcast Carrie now works on, and becomes infatuated immediately. Miranda, who has just returned to law school to specialize in human rights law, begins an affair and eventually ends her marriage with Steve and leaves for California with Che. Meanwhile, Carrie is forced to grieve the longest relationship in her life without the constant aid of one of her closest friends Samantha, who moved to London after a falling out between the two.

Over the course of the season, the two begin texting more, culminating in a heartfelt moment in Paris, where Carrie finally spreads Big’s ashes and makes plans to meet up with Samantha. The last we see of Carrie, she is recording her new solo podcast aptly named Sex and the City and shares a kiss with her producer Franklyn. Along the way, she moves out of her and Big’s apartment and makes friends with her real estate agent Seema. Meanwhile, Charlotte butts heads with her kids, particularly their non-binary child, Rock. After a bit of back and forth, Charlotte accepts her child and allows them to forgo some of the traditions she had planned for them, including a Bar Mitzvah.

What Is And Just Like That Season 2 About?

Not too many details about the plot are known, but we can expect a few things. Thanks to first-look photos from the set, we know that Carrie and Aidan will be rekindling their previous romance. It has yet to be seen, however, if Aidan will get up the nerve to propose a third time. According to showrunner Michael Patrick King, this season will also feature a lot more of Che Diaz.

Who Is Making And Just Like That Season 2?

Michael Patrick King returns as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the new season and will also direct several episodes. The series is also executive produced by stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, as well as Sex and the City executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky. Writers include Rottenberg, Zuritsky, Samantha Irby (Tuca & Bertie), Susan Fales-Hill (A Different World), Lucas Froehlich (AJ and the Queen), and Rachel Palmer (2 Broke Girls). After directing the Season 1 episode "Diwali," Nixon will return to the director's chair to helm an episode in Season 2. Rottenberg and Ry Russo-Young (Shrinking) will also be directing episodes in Season 2.

When and Where Did And Just Like That Season 2 Film?

Filming for Season began on October 4, 2022, and wrapped on April 14, 2023, in New York City.

