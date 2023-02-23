HBO Max is up to something unholy with Season 2 of their Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That... Four-time Grammy winning artist Sam Smith will be making an appearance on the upcoming season. Their arrival was heralded with an image courtesy of the show's official Instagram account which shows Smith holding up the peace sign from his trailer on the set of the show.

Smith is just the latest tantalizing new cast member to board the spinoff series ahead of its return. Recently, new images showcased John Corbett as he came back as the fan favorite Aidan Shaw, leaving the door open for a happy ending between him and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. Outside of that, however, news has remained quiet on the plot details of Season 2 and Smith is no exception. So far, the series is keeping their role in the series under wraps.

And Just Like That landed Smith amidst a high point in the artist's career. They recently picked up their fourth Grammy win for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance with "Unholy," their pop megahit with fellow star Kim Petras. The Grammy win marked a historical moment in music history with Petras becoming the first openly transgender woman to score an award in that category. Furthermore, both made history by becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender female artists to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Smith's only acting credit outside of music videos came with the TV short One Red Nose Day and a Wedding where they had a cameo, though their impact on-screen has been felt more through their music. They have one Oscar to their name for "Writing's On the Wall," their original song from the James Bond film Spectre with frequent collaborator Jimmy Napes.

Image via HBO Max

What's In Store for Season 2 of And Just Like That...?

Although the finer details are being kept a secret, And Just Like That... has already set up for some intriguing storylines, particularly surrounding Carrie. With the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in Season 1, she's looking to land back in the arms of her on-again off-again boyfriend and former fiancée Aidan. With Season 2, there are a lot of questions to be answered with his return, however. For starters, it'll have to address what happened to the wife and son he previously settled down with. Regardless of the circumstances, Season 2 is shaping up to be a chance for Carrie to find the light with a new old flame in the big city.

And Just Like That... will see most of its cast returning, including Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Sara Ramirez, and Sarita Choudhury. Smith and Corbett aren't the only new additions to the Big Apple-based series either, as Tony Danza is set to join Season 2 as Che's father.

And Just Like That Season 2 is currently in production. See Smith's teaser below.