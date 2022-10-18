As Season 1 of the sequel series And Just Like That... ended, we couldn’t help but wonder: What is up with Che (Sara Ramirez)? The non-binary character entered the HBO Max series to completely disrupt the trio of protagonists’ notion of gender and sexuality, especially Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon), who ended up sparking a steamy relationship with the stand-up comedian. Now, Deadline reveals through a casting announcement we’re about to find out a lot more about Che and their past.

Emmy nominee Tony Danza has been cast in the role of Che’s father for Season 2 of And Just Like That. The casting itself suggests Che is a lot more complex than we already thought, and showing their father in the series might provide a glimpse into how the character turned into an unapologetic comedian who speaks their mind. If Danza plays a repressive father, we can expect some tension as he makes his debut in the series. On the other hand, Danza’s background in comedy might suggest Che’s father is closer to an easygoing figure that could provide some funny moments in the coming episodes.

Danza rose to prominence in the late 70s by playing a taxi driver in the ABC sitcom Taxi. After that, he gained international fame by playing a retired major league baseball player on the mega-hit series Who’s The Boss?, which aired on ABC for eight seasons. In recent years, the actor's projects in cinema and TV are a bit spaced out, but he’s guest starred in Broad City, the comedy movie Don Jon, and joined the main cast of Netflix series The Good Cop.

The new season of And Just Like That... is gearing up to be a must-watch for Sex and the City fans. Season 2 will also feature John Corbett reprising his role as Aidan Shaw, who is considered by many fans “the one that got away” from series protagonist Carrie Bradshaw. Aside from that, series' recurrent actors Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, and Sarita Choudhury are also expected to return for the new season.

And Just Like That... will probably keep moving on without fan-favorite character Samantha Jones, since series alumnus Kim Cattrall has repeatedly announced she has no interest in reprising the role. The character hasn’t been killed off by showrunner Michael Patrick King, who kept her present in Season 1 through text messages and heavily implied that she reconnected with Carrie in Europe in the Season 1 finale.

The series is, of course, the follow-up to Sex and the City, one of the most popular HBO shows of all time. Even though the original series changed the game when it comes to female representation on television, it was heavily criticized by its lack of diversity, something that And Just Like That... went out of its way to course-correct by introducing Che and other prominent characters.

HBO Max is yet to reveal further details from Season 2 of And Just Like That..., including the expected release window. You can stream all episodes from Season 1 on HBO Max now.