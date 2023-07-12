When it comes to the continuation of HBO’s hit series, Sex and the City, it’s becoming evident that And Just Like That… is losing focus when it comes to Charlotte (Kristin Davis). In the original series, her character arc was pretty clear to see as she sought out her ideal partner in life before eventually meeting Harry (Evan Handler). Where the issues with And Just Like That’s portrayal of Charlotte come into play is how it's going about her story through the first season and a half. There just isn’t a clear direction as to what they’re doing with Charlotte. It’s becoming increasingly obvious as the other characters, even the newer members of the friend group, have more compelling angles than one of the OG stars. There’s still time for And Just Like That… to figure it out with this character, but until that happens, Charlotte is becoming someone who just isn’t as essential to the story as she should be.

Carrie and Miranda Have Much Better Storylines in ‘And Just Like That…’

Charlotte’s lack of story is most obvious when comparing her arc to how the show is handling the other two original stars. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), to no surprise, has had the most riveting path in the revival. From losing her husband to dealing with life as a widow, Carrie’s journey also has carried into her career where she has navigated the world of podcasting and now finds herself on the hunt for something else. It’s a story that has been front and center this entire time and one that continues to push Carrie forward from where we left her in Sex and the City. When it comes to character arcs, there isn’t any character who has undergone a larger transformation than Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). She has seen her marriage with Steve (David Eigenberg) come to an end while she follows her heart in dating her first non-binary partner in Che (Sara Ramirez) and is finding her real self while out in Los Angeles for much of the first half of the second season. Both Carrie and Miranda’s stories are integral to And Just Like That…, a stark contrast to what is happening with Charlotte.

What makes the handling of Charlotte even worse is how the newer characters in the group, Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker), Nya (Karen Pittman), and even Seema (Sarita Choudhury), have been given more compelling arcs. There’s far more interest in seeing Nya deal with Andre (LeRoy McClain) and their back-and-forth on becoming parents. The same goes for Seema’s dating life and Lisa, who may be the best addition to the revival, who has a slew of storylines that outweigh Charlotte’s.

Lily and Rock Deserve More Attention in 'And Just Like That...'

The first season of And Just Like That… actually gave us something when it comes to Charlotte’s story. Having seen her and Harry raise Rock and Lily over the years in Sex and the City, there’s a built-in deep connection we have when watching this family unit. What And Just Like That… did was flip that dynamic on its head by giving both children a unique angle. For Rock, they revealed in the first season that they are non-binary. Seeing this dynamic play out in real time was not only the best storyline pertaining to Charlotte’s world, but something that is so real for many families that seeing it play out on a major show like this was a welcomed sight. Even Lily’s arc in And Just Like That… has been more gripping at times than her own mother, particularly in Season 1 as she and Charlotte dealt with her first period. Both Lily and Rock, however, aren’t getting that same attention in Season 2, which is further making Charlotte have less and less to do in this show.

Listen, we’ll always love Charlotte. How can you not? But it’s pretty clear that the show is using her at times to fill the massive void left by Samantha (Kim Cattrall). Season 2 has seen her deal with stuff like a "Milf List" at her children’s school and spending far too long talking about her husband’s ejaculation. This isn’t to say that Charlotte has never been a sexual character in Sex and the City (she was), but it was far more subtle than it is now. Clearly, this show is pushing its characters to extremes in how they are changing, but even so, none of it is as entertaining as nearly all of the other characters’ plots. That’s the issue with And Just Like That… and Charlotte. She’s too big of a character to be in the backseat like this.

