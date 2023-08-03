The Big Picture And Just Like That... tries so hard to be relatable that it ends up seeming completely unrealistic.

Unlike in Sex and the City, the characters' lives in the sequel series have become far-fetched and disconnected from reality.

And Just Like That... emphasizes being politically correct in a forced and unnatural way, instead of allowing it to flow naturally within the dialogue and storylines.

And Just Like That... is to relatability as Cheetos are to the health food aisle. By trying as hard as the series does to be perceived as down and hip with the times, it actually accomplishes quite the opposite. Basically, the moral of the story is this: the more And Just Like That... tries to be relatable, the more it veers away from any semblance of reality. All the work that AJLT does to appear casually relatable goes straight into the trash when a scene that has Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) walking gracefully down the street in the middle of a blizzard wearing a massive, absurd puffy coat dress appears on our screens.

No sane New Yorker would ever be caught dead doing that: they'd either be canceling all of their plans to stay inside and watch Real Housewives reruns or—if they absolutely had to be outside—would be strapping on a pair of snow boots and throwing on their ankle-length black Patagonia coat to make it to the bodega and back. Instead of fighting so hard to be relatable, AJLT needs to double down on its maximalist roots and be itself, puffy coat dresses and all.

'Sex and the City' Was More Down to Earth

Carrie, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) didn't always feel that out of reach to us back in the good ol' Sex and the City days. Sure, Carrie might've worn a belt around her bare abdomen at one point, but the outfits were really the only not-relatable thing. With AJLT, things have veered pretty far off course, all the way to how our favorite three women operate on a daily basis.

Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) were all living fairly regular lives in New York City on SATC: Samantha was throwing buckets of water out her apartment window at loud people on the street and Miranda was eating cake out of the garbage can. It was the relatable, random New York City stuff that just happens when you're living in the city that felt so real to the audience. In And Just Like That, it's like that world never even existed, completely wiped from their memories like an episode of Black Mirror. Carrie, let's not pretend that you didn't wake up with a rat combing through your hair one night back in your old apartment, or that Charlotte didn't pretend the man she was dating wasn't gay. The Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda that we know in AJLT are a far cry from the characters we once knew in Sex and the City, and to be completely honest, that's a tough pill to swallow at this point.

Being Politically Correct Doesn't Have To Feel Forced

And Just Like That somehow always makes a big deal about being politically correct, and occasionally, it's something just as subtle as the way an actor says the word "pronouns" or "nonbinary." Charlotte, Carrie, and Miranda sometimes place an added emphasis on words like those, which puts a spotlight on them instead of simply having them fly under the radar like any other word that leaves their mouths. Because of that emphasis, it makes the person saying it seem a little out of touch with both the word itself and the world that they're now living in.

AJLT should seriously consider approaching the world in the same way that Charlotte does: standing firmly exposed, with faults and all, because that's where the real stories are. Out of anyone else in the series, Charlotte has adapted and begun to own herself in a way that no other character is doing right now. She's the most honest out of the bunch, constantly (and loudly) voicing her concerns for both of her children, Lily (Cathy Ang) and Rock (Alexa Swinton), and being unafraid to call out whatever elephant is currently in the room.

Ultimately, the lack of relatability within And Just Like That seems to come from a place of fear of whether the audience would've accepted a Sex and the City sequel series that wasn't as flamboyant as the two movies were. The problem with that belief is that the series is forgetting the reasons why many of us loved SATC in the first place: for its bold, frank honesty. It was never just about the clothing—that was almost a legacy that came after the series had ended, and which the movies heavily played into. They wanted to go all-out for those films (and they did), but by doing that, they lost the root of the series in the process.

‘And Just Like That’s Situations Are Extremely Heightened

And Just Like That Season 2 is playing into the films' supposed appeal, even though most of us preferred the original series to the movies by a mile, as both Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 lacked honesty. The fashion in SATC was always fun, but in an added-bonus sort of way; it was never meant to be the main plot point or appeal. The close friendships and relationships between the four women were the real draw, as they felt real in the same way that our own friendships and relationships are real. That was something audiences could easily relate to.

Sure, the women are a little older now and have more money to throw around, but it never had to be drawn out to such dramatic heights. It would actually be refreshing to see Carrie in a bodega every once in a while, or to watch as Miranda calls somebody out on their BS in the midst of a date like she used to. Those were moments we could all sympathize with and relate to. Going to the Met Gala and wearing vintage Valentino on a daily basis are not things that happen in most people's everyday existence, which is where AJLT misses the mark. If the series is going to be all about fashion and the "more" of it all, then let it be that way. But don't attempt to appease the audience by making it seem like you're being relatable.