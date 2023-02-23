Cynthia Nixon is back in the director’s chair for And Just Like That… Season 2. The actor has played Miranda Hobbes throughout original series Sex and the City and its sequel movies and uses her insight into characters quite well, when helming episodes of the sequel series. The show follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in a new phase of their lives. Turning the original series on its head, the sequel killed Mr. Big in the first episode, and revealed Miranda to be queer in the course of the first season among other character revelations.

Nixon announced the move in a new Instagram post, which she aptly captioned, “Double duty for #AndJustLikeThat. I'm thrilled to be back in the director's chair for Season 2.” In the image she’s seen on set, wearing a grey T-shirt that aptly reads “New York state of mind,” while surrounded by a bunch of other artists in the background. She previously directed Episode 6 of Season 1 titled, ‘Diwali,’ which moved the story forward in many meaningful ways. While the actor had directed some plays in the past, directing on film was a completely new experience for her. Speaking of her experience she revealed, “I was unprepared for how supportive everybody would be. I assumed that they would be game and willing, but it was almost like they were all my parents,” she said.

What to Expect from And Just Like That… Season 2

While details about Season 2 are tightly under wraps, the series has been hyping up fans by teasing certain new elements in the upcoming season. For starters, after dealing with Big’s death in the first season, love will knock on Carrie’s door again as HBO revealed new images teasing the arrival of Aidan (John Corbett) in the series. The images paint a picturesque image of the two being in love on the streets of Manhattan. Some plotlines that we can certainly look forward to in the upcoming season involve Miranda moving to Los Angeles with Che, who’s offered a TV pilot there. While Charlotte will be seen navigating her home life with her teenage daughters.

Along with Nixon And Just Like That… bring back Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, and introduced Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz and Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel among others.

All episodes of And Just Like That… Season 1 are available on HBO Max. You can check out Nixon’s post below: