Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That...

The Big Picture Season 2 of And Just Like That... ends with an unexpected twist: Aidan asks Carrie to wait five years for him, raising questions about their future together.

Kim Cattrall makes a much-anticipated cameo as Samantha Jones in the finale, leaving fans wondering if she will return in Season 3.

The closing montage ties up loose ends for the other characters, with Anthony and Giuseppe getting closer, Nya finding romance, and Carrie and Seema jetting off to Greece, leaving viewers with plenty of lingering questions.

Another year, another cosmopolitan, another anticlimactic yet relieving end to a show we can all agree is trash but are unable to look away from. Yes, Season 2 of And Just Like That… has finally ended, and now we can move on with our lives — wait, it’s been renewed for a third season? When will this servitude end!? A lot happened in the show’s second season, with the main event being Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) reunion with Aidan (John Corbett). This causes Carrie to open a new chapter in her life, which means finally letting go of her beloved apartment. She buys a new apartment in Gramercy Park, one so big that it could eat her old one. Carrie can see a bright and fabulous (privileged) life with Aidan in her near future, but it can’t be that easy for her, despite her living in a reality more akin to Wattpad.

The end of the penultimate episode brought some upsetting news and “for the first time,” Carrie is worried. Again, what a life she leads! Aidan’s son Wyatt got into a car crash and Aidan is overcome with parental guilt for being away in New York when it happened. Will Carrie and Aidan make it work? Or will the realities of life (the ones the show is okay with exposing them to) get in the way? The final episode tells all!

Kim Cattrall Makes a Cameo as Samantha Jones in ‘And Just Like That’s Season 2 Finale

Image Via Max

Most of you, dear readers, might only be here for the S-word. No, not sex! Samantha Jones’ (Kim Cattrall) highly anticipated cameo happens within the first few minutes of And Just Like That’s Season 2 finale. Carrie is getting ready for her final supper in her apartment, inviting her closest friends (the show’s main and supporting characters), and treating them to a dining experience from a Michelin Star chef, no less. Samantha rings Carrie to tell her that her plans to surprise her have been foiled as her flight got delayed three hours. (Convenient!) Carrie is touched that Samantha was willing to fly over and back just for one night, but Samantha reminds her that it isn’t just any night, as that apartment served them so well over the years. Samantha says goodbye over the speaker and the two amicably bid each farewell. Is this setting up for a Samantha return in Season 3? If that’s the case, maybe I’d be less resentful of the time I have given this show.

What Have the Other ‘And Just Like That’ Characters Been Up To in Season 2?

Aside from Carrie, the finale works to bring some sort of closure to all its storylines. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) has been reckoning with the realization that she closes herself off to exes (in the case of Che Diaz, fair), so she travels to Coney Island to make amends with Steve (David Eigenberg). She tells him that she doesn't want to be a thing of his past, but his present and future as well, and they agree to be friends. Nya (Karen Pittman), who has been struggling with being single and seeing her ex-husband move on so quickly, finds out that she has been elected to the American Law Institute. While it’s a huge honor, a sullen Nya tells Miranda that she can’t enjoy it without having a man to share it with.

Meanwhile, Anthony (Mario Cantone) is having a relationship crisis. His new, much younger, and quite heavenly-looking Italian boyfriend, Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi), is trying to penetrate both his emotional and physical walls, aka he wants to top Anthony and commit to a real relationship. Anthony keeps him at arm’s length and front-facing. He’s just found out that his ex-husband, Stanford (Willie Garson), has become a Shinto monk, give this man some time to breathe!

How Does Carrie’s Final Supper Go in the Season 2 Finale?

Image Via Max

The final supper in Carrie’s apartment arrives. Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) quietly tells Charlotte (Kristin Davis) that she miscarried, Giuseppe announces that he is returning to Rome, and Che (Sara Ramirez) and Miranda make up after Che’s humiliating comedy set about their relationship. Seema (Sarita Choudhury) arrives with her superhero director boyfriend, Ravi (Armin Amiri), and while he can’t take his eyes off her, she’s convinced that he’s trying to get out of the relationship after they hastily said “I love you” during sex. They have it out, and she accepts that she really has nothing to be afraid of. He invites her to Egypt for five months while he's shooting, but she reminds him that she isn't going to give up her fabulous girlboss life in New York for any man, but she is happy to wait for him.

Nya, who was considering not coming, is pleasantly surprised to see that the Michelin star chef everyone has been talking about is the outrageously handsome man that she met at a bar a few episodes earlier. She reveals she’s not married anymore, and the two continue to flirt all night. As the guests sit down to enjoy their delightful meal (which probably cost more than the apartment itself), Carrie asks them all to name something they want to let go of. From fear to rules to limits to guilt, the party relinquishes themselves from all the anxieties this past season has thrown at them. Giuseppe is staying in New York, Charlotte is going to keep killing it at her career, and Carrie is going to let go of expectations and take life exactly as it comes. It’s all pretty surface-level except for Lisa. After seeing Carrie dote on her new kitten, she rushes to the bathroom to hide her tears. She admits to her husband that she feels like she wished for this miscarriage because she was not ready for another child. He assures her that feelings are just feelings and that she has absolutely nothing to feel guilty about.

What Will Happen to Carrie and Aidan After the Season 2 Finale?

Image Via Max

The dinner is a success and while Carrie blows out the candles and dotes over her new kitten, Aidan shows up and comes inside for the first time since their last breakup some 20 years ago. While it’s initially a pleasant surprise for Carrie, she soon realizes that Aidan is not here to bring good news. Aidan explains that they found out his 13-year-old son was under the influence of not only alcohol but shrooms when he crashed the car. Aidan realizes that he cannot leave his boys behind and fly back to New York any chance he gets. Aidan has been the constant parent for the boys and so he can’t leave it up to his ex-wife. He asks Carrie to wait five years for him and that this changes nothing about how he feels for her. They barely discuss the details and Aidan insists that five years (half a decade!!) will fly by. And instead of sorting out the logistics, like maybe planning visits over the next five whole years, they have sex to a TikTok-viral song! 2023, y'all.

In all seriousness, much like their reunion, this all feels incredibly rushed. One year, even two would be understandable, but to expect Carrie to wait five years for him, without even mentioning a Christmas or just a weekend together along the way, feels a bit absurd. There are so many questions. Will they see each other at all over the next few years? Does the show want to keep Carrie single for Season 3 and dispose of Aidan until it needs him again? Whichever way you look at it, there’s no clear answer.

What Will the Future Hold for the Characters of 'And Just Like That' in Season 3?

Image Via Max

The closing montage (a staple of this franchise) feels like it lasts five years but brings a quick and satisfactory ending to all the characters. Anthony and Giuseppe get their freak on, and even though Anthony doesn't look like he’s having the best time, the couple seems happier than ever! Charlotte and Harry (Evan Handler) are content, and Che is seen kissing Toby (Alex Lugo), whom they met at the animal shelter. Seema and Ravi enjoy sex and bickering, Miranda grabs a drink with a work associate after she nails her BBC interview, and my girl Nya finally gets her man as the Michelin Chef joins her for a snack in her apartment.

The final moments see Seema and Carrie, who are not going to sit and wait for their men alone, jet off to Greece and enjoy cosmopolitans on the beach. We’re left with a line from Carrie that Joyce himself would be proud of: “And just like that... I ordered two more cosmopolitans.” Stunning. This ending leaves much to the viewer (if they have a lot of spare time) to think about. How will Aidan and Carrie do a whole five years apart? Is Samantha going to rejoin the group for Season 3? Will Anthony learn to enjoy receiving? And can this show please let Nya stick with a sexy man??? These are the important questions in life, and we’ll have to wait at least a year to find out. Oh, the agony!