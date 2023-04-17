And just like that, fans of the Sex and the City spin-off may get another season sooner than expected. The sequel series, titled And Just Like That..., premiered on HBO in 2021, bringing back the ladies from the original series as they navigate life in their 50s. Now, fans might get to see them together sooner, as Sarah Jessica Parker herself revealed on Instagram that the second season has wrapped filming.

The first season of the series achieved such a favorable response from the audiences that it was immediately picked up for another season; however, no release date has been provided yet. Thanks to Parker, though, fans can at least sleep at ease knowing that a second season of And Just Like That... might be gracing their TV screens soon enough. The actress did not reveal anything about the second season of And Just Like That..., apart from a photo of her kissing Nicole Ari Parker on the cheeks, who played Lisa Todd Wexley in the series. The photo is accompanied by the caption "Wrap," teasing that the second season might have already finished filming.

The first season of the series sees Parker reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, bringing back only three of the four original main characters, with Kim Cattrall choosing not to reprise her Samantha Jones role. Other original cast members who returned for their respective roles are Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, and David Eigenberg as Steve Brady. The spin-off series follows Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda (without Samantha), still navigating life, this time as 50-something group of women.

The Sex and the City Legacy

The Sex and the City TV series, which aired from 1998 to 2004, followed the lives of four New York City women—who were in their 30s back then—as they embark on a journey called life, dealing with personal growth, relationships, and their respective careers. Over its six seasons, the show has been considered a cultural phenomenon, even dubbed controversial for exploring themes of sexuality and feminism. It has also inspired two films of the same name with the same cast members; however, though there are many reasons why the franchise can be considered one of the greatest big-city comedy shows of the last century, the show's celebration of female friendships remains the number one reason why Sex and the City—and its spin-offs—stays in the hearts of fans despite its decade-long existence.

The plot details of And Just Like That... Season 2 are still being kept under wraps, but Collider will update as soon as new information becomes available.