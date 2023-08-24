The Big Picture Kim Cattrall makes a triumphant return as Samantha Jones in the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That..., bringing back the fabulousness of the Sex and the City universe.

Despite not physically sharing a scene with her former castmates, Samantha's brief two-minute cameo feels like old times and warms Carrie's heart.

The cameo includes a nod to Samantha's alter ego, Annabelle Bronstein, from a memorable episode in the original series, adding an extra layer of nostalgia to the appearance.

Ever since the news broke on May 31st, 2023 (a day that will now be a part of Sex and the City history forever) that Kim Cattrall would be making her return as Samantha Jones, fans have been on the edge of their seats. What episode will she be returning in? What will the scene entail? Will we even get to see her, or will it simply be a voice cameo? There were so many questions to be answered, especially since it was said she didn’t see any of her former cast mates while filming her cameo. But alas, all answers were revealed in And Just Like That…’s Season 2 finale.

Her return was teased in the trailer for the finale episode, with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) pulling out her phone to reveal Samantha’s name across an incoming call. Since then, we’ve been sitting on pins and needles waiting for the moment to finally arrive. It came in the episode’s opening moments as if the show couldn’t bear to wait any longer to have the fabulous Miss Jones grace us with her presence. Despite not physically sharing a scene with any of her former cast mates, for a mere two minutes, the Sex and the City universe feels whole again — and just a little more fabulous.

Samantha Jones Makes a Cameo in 'And Just Like That's Season 2 Finale

Image Via Max

The show wastes absolutely zero time getting to the cameo, and when Carrie answers that blissful phone call she does so with a cheery “Hello, London. What’s shakin’, lady?” And despite the real-world feud between Cattrall and Parker, it feels as if not a day has passed between Carrie and Samantha. We then see Samantha in the back of a car, where she vents to Carrie that her flight is three hours delayed and that she won’t be able to make it there in time. The “there” in question is Carrie’s last supper at her iconic apartment, only, Carrie didn’t know Samantha was planning to attend. She says that Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) told her about it and that she was going to come and surprise Carrie — but the sentiment alone is enough to do that.

RELATED: This Was Kim Cattrall's Best Moment in 'Sex and the City'

Carrie says it’s no problem, and that they can just get together the next day, but Samantha says that had she made it to New York, she was only going to be staying one night and catching a flight back in the morning. This warms Carrie's heart. After all, who else would hop on a seven-hour flight just to bid adieu to an apartment? Samantha says that she wants to pay her respects to the apartment, and asks Carrie to put her on speaker and hold that phone high. “Thank you for everything,” She begins. “You fucking fabulous, fabulous flat.” And yes, I know she’s talking to the apartment here, but it also feels a little like a callout to the fans who have long loved her and missed her presence on the show.

Who Is Annabelle Bronstein? Samantha Jones' Alter Ego Mentioned in the Season 2 Finale

The cameo doesn’t end there though. Carrie calls out Samantha for having a hint of a British accent, and in a wink wink, nudge nudge, moment, Samantha retorts with: “Who’s Samantha? This is Annabelle Bronstein. I’m from “Injah.”” Her alter ego here is a callback to the Season 6 episode “Boy, Interrupted” from the original series, in which Samantha tries and fails to gain access to the Soho House members-only pool. Despite her connections, she can’t make it in. That is until she finds a missing member's card that belongs to someone named Annabelle Bronstein. Samantha and the ladies finally make it into the pool, but the facade is broken when the real Annabelle Bronstein calls the club and tells them she’s been in London all week and not in New York. This gets the questions put to Samantha, and after being informed that Bronstein is British, she puts on her best accent, and claims she was raised in "Injah." It’s a hilarious and memorable moment, and to make a nod to it here is just the cherry on top of what was already an exciting and sentimental appearance.

Will We Ever See Samantha Jones Again?

Image via HBO

We’ll likely never see Samantha Jones set foot on And Just Like That… ever again, even as a cameo, but if that is the case, we can at least be comforted in knowing that she’s thriving in London, and on good terms with her gal pals. She may not have actually interacted with any of them for us to see, but the mere mention of her being in contact with them is enough to soothe us. The girls’ being on the outs with Samantha just didn’t work, and was a cheap dig at Cattrall in the show’s first season, so it’s nice to see that remedied here — even if we would have liked to hear more about this reconciliation from Miranda and Charlotte as well.

Nonetheless, it was wonderful to see Samantha once again. Despite being a small scene, it made every not-so-great episode we sat through to get to it feel worth it. The show simply isn’t the same without Samantha putting the sex in the city, so having even a sliver of her back made everything feel balanced once more — if only for a moment. Not to mention the legendary Patricia Field, who dressed the cast in both the original series and the two films, returned to dress Samantha for the scene. It was one of Cattrall’s requests when she agreed to do her cameo. “It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’” Cattrall said during an interview on The View. “I went, hmmm, let me get creative. And one of those things was to get Pat Field back. I just thought, “If I’m gonna come back, I’ve gotta come back with that Samantha style. I’ve got to push it.” And we did!” We’re so glad they did because Samantha looks just as wonderful as she always has, and Kim Cattrall slipped so seamlessly back into character that it’s like she never left. Here’s to you Samantha Jones, you fabulous, fabulous woman.