Samantha's surprise return in the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That... marks a significant moment in the series, as Kim Cattrall reprises her iconic role after a long absence.

Samantha's absence in Season 1 was explained by a rift between her and Carrie, but they reconciled after the passing of Mr. Big.

Sarah Jessica Parker expressed regret over the leaked cameo appearance, but emphasized that it was a special way to acknowledge the show's 25-year anniversary and the longevity of the friendship between Samantha and Carrie. The second season finale will air exclusively on Max.

Max has released the promo for the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City sequel, and it's setting audiences up for the return of Kim Cattrall as her iconic character Samantha Jones, who, until now, has had nothing to do with the series.

As per reports, Samantha, portrayed by Cattrall, is set to make a brief appearance in the Season 2 finale. This scene was orchestrated by HBO and Max executives and was filmed in New York in late March. The reported scene features a phone conversation between Samantha and Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), occurring inside a car. Interestingly, it doesn't involve Cattrall interacting with any of the cast members or the showrunner, Michael Patrick King, from And Just Like That... Throughout Season 1, Samantha's absence onscreen was explained by a rift between her and Carrie, only for them to reconcile following the passing of Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

Kim Cattrall's Return Was Certainly a Surprise

Cattrall had passed on involvement with the sequel series since its inception, due largely to a falling out with Parker. The dispute between the pair, believed to have been over levels of pay, also put the brakes on a third Sex and the City movie. The character of Samantha has since been mentioned in passing, and she's remained a figure in Carrie's life on-screen, albeit via text messages up until this point.

Parker told TVLine earlier this year that she regretted the fact the cameo appearance had leaked ahead of time, but that she was glad they had the opportunity to give the fans something they would treasure and to mark the 25 years that had passed since the series first aired.

"It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick and I and the studio. It was this very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie's life. Samantha is there in text form in this season as well, prior to the inclusion of her face. It just seemed a really nice way of acknowledging the 25 years of the show. I'm sorry that it leaked, but it's just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists."

The second season finale of And Just Like That airs on Thursday exclusively on Max. Check out the trailer down below.