And Just Like That… after the events of Season 1, fans will finally get to see Carrie embracing life once again in the much anticipated Season 2. HBO Max released the first image from the upcoming season, and Carrie is accompanied by none other than an old beau, in a story many would want to see unfold. In the new images, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) are seen walking on the streets of Manhattan hand in hand as the caption reads “Shh. Don’t tell anyone.”

There are plenty of fans who ship Carrie and Aidan, and the streamer is certainly hyping them up for Season 2. Fans of the franchise know there’s a lot of history between Carrie and Aidan as Corbett played Carrie’s on-and-off boyfriend and later fiancé in seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City. The couple broke up twice, the first time when Carrie confessed to sleeping with her future husband Mr. Big, and the second time when she couldn’t commit after Aidan proposed and the two got engaged.

In Season 6 the duo bumped into one another on the street, with Aidan revealing that he was married with a young son. They were reunited in Sex and the City 2, at a market in Abu Dhabi, and the pair also shared a passionate kiss during a dinner later but given both were married at the time, Carrie ran away. While we suffered Mr Big’s (Chris Noth) passing in And Just Like That… Season 1, the second season should address what happened to Aidan’s wife.

Image via HBO Max

Fans had been anticipating Corbett’s return in Season 1. However, after the season finale executive producer Michael Patrick King explained his absence in an interview divulging, “It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie.” Adding, “This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big’s death] and into the light—the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.’ We wanted to get her out. [Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended.” Nonetheless, he’s back and by the looks of the images, Aidan and Carrie look happy!

Along with Jessica Parker and Corbett And Just Like That… Season 2 will see the return of Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, and Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel along with many recurring cast members from Season 1.

Currently, the streamer has not revealed a Season 2 release date. You can check out more of the new images below: