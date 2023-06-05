Only a few days after news of Kim Cattrall's upcoming cameo in And Just Like That, it looks like we have more news regarding the details of her upcoming and unexpected cameo in the series' second season. In an interview with People, series star Evan Handler gave a new scoop on Cattrall's return.

Handler, who plays Harry Goldenblatt in the Sex and the City sequel series, expressed his enthusiasm surrounding Cattrall's upcoming cameo by saying, "I think it is great. I do." Handler continued, explaining the details of her cameo's production, "[it] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.” Handler also noted that he learned of Cattrall's cameo in the same way most of us did when the news broke last week.

That's right, apparently, Cattrall's cameo was shot completely separate from the main cast. This is not altogether surprising considering the longstanding feud between Cattrall and some members of the Sex and the City cast. She was not involved in the first season of And Just Like That, and gave no indication of having any interest in reviving her character for the new series. The new cameo is meant to be a one-off, to give closure to fans over her character's seemingly abrupt exit. However, it also seems as though the door has been left open for Cattrall to return for a third season if she should so choose.

RELATED:

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount & Rebecca Romijn on ‘Season 2’ and the ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Crossover Episode

The Return of Samantha Jones

Cattrall played the character of Samantha Jones on the HBO series Sex and the City. Her character was a favorite among fans of the series, offering up some of the raunchiest moments in the series and its follow-up films. Cattrall played Samantha in all six seasons of the series and in the series' two film spin-offs. In the first season of And Just Like That, Cattrall's character was referenced in passing. Her absence from the series was chalked up to a falling out with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. However, they are seen communicating via text in the first season, leaving room open for Cattrall's Season 2 cameo. She is not the only character whose absence in the first season left fans with questions. Several other fan favorites were also conspicuously absent.

And Just Like That season 2 will premiere on Max on June 22, 2023. Fans will have to wait until the series return to see just how Sam Jones makes her comeback.