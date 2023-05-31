In the past two decades, there have been a host of great TV shows, but only a few of them held the attention of audiences enough to inspire reboots years later, enter Sex and the City. HBO began a revival series, And Just Like That..., set almost two decades after the finale of the original series, which catches up with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) — three of the four leads of the original series. Now, there is even more good news for the Season 2 finale that will get fans buzzing.According to Variety, and for one night only, the original Sex and the City universe is going to be reunited. Kim Cattrall will be returning to reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones for the revival series' Season 2 finale. The episode will see Cattrall's Samantha who has moved to London in the show have a phone conversation with Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. The pair were seen as estranged in the first season of the show and have so far only communicated over text.Sex and the City was created by Darren Star, based on a book by Candace Bushnell, and aired on HBO for six seasons, from 1998 to 2004. It was praised for giving voice to complex female characters and never refraining from discussing controversial topics. After the original show's end, HBO would take over a decade to return to the Sex and the City universe, which happened in 2021 with And Just Like That...'s first season, developed by Michael Patrick King also worked on the two sequel movies to the original series.

The Cast for And Just Like That... Season 2

Joining the aforementioned cast of the series, Season 2 of And Just Like That... stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton. The second season will see Sam Smith join the cast. The series is also executive produced by stars Parker, Davis, and Nixon, as well as Sex and the City executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.