The Big Picture Lisa's pregnancy storyline in And Just Like That... is rushed and lacks depth, leaving it feeling hollow.

The show deserves recognition for tackling the sensitive issue of pregnancy and depicting the complex emotions that come with it.

In the season finale, Lisa and Herbert process their grief over the miscarriage, showcasing a candid and emotional moment between them.

And Just Like That… has gotten a less-than-stellar reputation from the get-go. From weird story choices to sidelining main characters, or writing them in ways that feel out of character, this season hasn't gone as smoothly as hoped. The show also introduced some new characters, some that are friends, some that are lovers, and some that are often forgotten about. Among them is Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), who fits into both the friend category and the forgotten-about category. First introduced as a friend of Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis), Lisa isn’t given much story, but it’s been clear from the get-go that she has the potential to be a great character. The show has recognized her prowess as a player a few times, but it never truly lets her have her moment, there’s always something or someone that upstages her and pushes her back into the background once again. This is the case with the season's penultimate episode, and even though the show tries to tackle the sensitive topic of women’s rights, and give Lisa a big moment, it still manages to fall flat once again.

Lisa Finds Out She's Pregnant in 'And Just Like That' Season 2

In the ninth episode of Season 2, titled “There Goes The Neighborhood,” Lisa finds out she’s pregnant in the midst of her own career taking off, and her husband Herbert’s (Christopher Jackson) political campaign. Things are just starting to pick up for Lisa, as announced by Charlotte, PBS is picking up her documentary for a 10-part series! It’s huge news, but Lisa is apprehensive due to her newly discovered pregnancy. She doesn’t think she’ll be able to focus on her career and raise a newborn, especially with Herbert gearing up to become mayor. She tells Charlotte, who hypes her up and tells her that she can do both, but Lisa is just flat-out stressed. On top of her career, and Herbert’s campaign, she’s already doing most things family-related by herself, so to put a newborn on top of it all is just not the ideal situation. And so, in a later conversation with Herbert, the show gets deep and digs into some sensitive topics.

'And Just Like That' Rushes Lisa's Pregnancy Storyline

Lisa and Herbert finally talk about the pregnancy at length, when she frustratedly blames him for not getting a vasectomy after the birth of their last child eight years ago. Herbert, who is a character that seriously goes in waves of likability, fires back by saying he thought it was just the hormones talking. (Not the right answer, dude.) Lisa tells him it’s never just the hormones, and Herbert continues to act all woe is me, saying “I can’t do anything right.” He tells her that she can do this and that he’ll be there to help, but she points out that he barely helps with the kids they have now. (Good for her!) Herbert then suggests they have the other conversation, that of an abortion, whatever she feels is best is what he wants too. “I’ve thought about it, but I can’t,” Lisa says. “I mean, I’m really grateful that I have that option, but… I just need to wrap my head around this new reality. I will. I always do.” Although it was strange for the show to not have Lisa say the word "abortion" once, especially when it has already been spoken in the show (over two decades ago), it's still a poignant moment that reflects a reality many women have experienced.

The episode unfortunately ends with Lisa coming to Herbert in the middle of the night, telling him she’s bleeding, and that she fears it’s too late. It’s a sad turn of events, and also a bit of a sudden one. We leave them after having a veiled conversation about abortion, to Lisa suddenly having a miscarriage. That’s not to say it’s unrealistic, things like this do happen, but And Just Like That is so quick to rush through the storyline and pay little attention to it, that it just feels sort of hollow.

But despite being pretty much glossed over, the show does deserve some recognition for tackling such a sensitive issue. This is a very real conversation that many couples, and women have, yet it’s something that we rarely see depicted on TV outside of medical shows. The show doesn’t shy away from showing that Lisa wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. Oftentimes, pregnancy is depicted as nothing but beautiful, and exciting, and it can be both of those things, but that doesn’t mean that everyone who is pregnant feels that way about it. We’ve already seen Lisa stressing over her career when she wasn’t pregnant, so it makes sense that she wouldn’t be over the moon about bringing a baby into her hectic life.

She also says to Charlotte when breaking the news, that this is supposed to be her time. Her kids are older now and don’t need her as much, meaning she finally has a chance to focus on herself and build her career. She tells Charlotte that she’ll simply have no time, she’ll be pumping around the clock, and be exhausted. Even though she could do it, it doesn’t mean she’ll have the energy, or the will to do so, and that’s okay. It's actually quite refreshing to see the show be so raw, as so much of it is honestly absurd and laughable. It's nice to see a real storyline and real struggles.

The Season 2 Finale Allows Lisa and Herbert to Process Their Grief

We come back to the storyline in the finale episode, during Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) dinner party. Charlotte makes a mention of the pregnancy, and Lisa and Herbert have to calmly and quietly tell her the sad news, with Lisa adding that she doesn't want to talk about it there. But she ends up being hit by a wave of emotion later on in the episode, and locks herself in the bathroom, with Herbert quick to follow. She divulges her guilt surrounding the pregnancy loss, wondering aloud if she somehow wished for this when expressing her fear and doubts. Herbert assures her that she didn't, but Lisa can't help but feel the very prevalent guilt that surrounds her grief. She may not have been actively trying to get pregnant, and she may have had her doubts about the pregnancy, but having a miscarriage is bound to take a toll on anyone. I had feared the show would just gloss over it, as it does with so much, so it was just as surprising as it was gut-wrenching to witness such a candid and emotional moment between the couple. Here's hoping they're able to heal going forward.

While it may feel out of the blue for this show, this isn’t actually the first time Sex and the City has tackled the topic of abortion. Back in Season 4, when Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) became pregnant with Brady (Niall Cunningham) she too contemplated abortion. And Carrie also revealed in the original series that she had an abortion in the past. Given the time period, it was a much more taboo topic for Sex and the City to tackle, but one of the brilliant things about this show is how it doesn’t shy away from the nitty-gritty. That’s not to say it always does so well, but it at least tries to open up a conversation for the masses and help destigmatize these very real topics. The series has always been progressive, it just needs to work on how it goes about doing so.