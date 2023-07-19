Okay, everyone, it's time. Cue the drum roll and break out the party streamers, because it's officially time for Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) to break up. We might only be in Season 2 of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That..., but the unlikely relationship that has dominated the series (and the conversation about the series) is the one between Miranda and Che, not the de facto star of the series, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Whether you're a fan of the divisive Che or not, one thing is clear: something needs to change between the two, at least for a decent chunk of time. More than Che has, Miranda's become entranced in the relationship to the point where she's lost a major sense of herself and her friends in the process, devoting practically every waking moment to Che and neglecting the other major parts of her life. At this point, the two might as well be one character. It almost seems impossible that the two could live on the same plane of existence without the other, but for the sake of each character, the duo needs to split.

Miranda and Che's Breakup Is Long Overdue

Plenty of viewers might've been rooting for Miranda and Che's demise since the beginning of their relationship, but it didn't start out all bad. The reason for this proposed breakup has nothing to do with their age gap or Miranda's sudden change to a queer relationship: it's the imbalanced dynamic between the two that has the capability of running the entire thing into the ground. Miranda is way too invested in the relationship whereas Che is really only operating with a fraction of the enthusiasm, making the entire dynamic hard to root for or believe in.

Miranda is bending over backward to spend every waking moment of her life with Che, while Che can barely be bothered to keep down the noise levels in the other room in order not to wake Miranda, who—for some reason—has chosen to sleep over at Che's apartment every night just to head right back to Brooklyn at 5 a.m. to be there when her son, Brady, wakes up each morning. On top of that, she's also attending classes at Columbia University, which means Miranda's really got a ton on her plate without enough time (or sleep) to successfully take on each task. And to boot, that's without even mentioning her close friendships with Carrie and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), which have certainly been sent to the back burner.

The saying goes that at some point, something's gotta give, and unfortunately for Miranda, that something just might be her relationship with Che. While Che could certainly exist without Miranda, it's unclear how Miranda would handle life without Che. She's become so wrapped up in her partner's life that she's lost one of the main essences of being Miranda: independence. The Sex and the City Miranda that we once knew is very different from the And Just Like That... Miranda, and it ultimately comes down to that lack of individuality.

The Miranda who once made the point that she shouldn't be judged by realtors for wanting to buy a large apartment as a single woman is now the same person who can't bear to be without her partner for a single second. After having spent the bulk of her life living under a more fact-based approach, Miranda now relies solely upon emotions to make her decisions, which has completely thrown off the balance in her life.

We Miss the Miranda We Knew From 'Sex and the City'

While it's anyone's guess how Miranda will ultimately end up handling a potential breakup, we got a pretty decent glimpse into what an aftermath could look like towards the end of Episode 5 of Season 2. After Che suggests that they both take a few days apart from their relationship following some not-so-great news about their upcoming television series, Miranda is immediately thrown off her axis. Her handling of spending a few days apart shows just how dependent she's become on Che when it comes to her self-worth and well-being at large.

Che barely flinched when suggesting time apart, whereas Miranda took it like a bullet to the heart. In fact, it seemed like a massive weight off Che's shoulders at the prospect of finally being alone after feeling a bit suffocated lately by Miranda lately, who can be a little tone-deaf when it comes to Che's more complicated emotions surrounding their television series. Miranda wants Che to succeed in a major way with the series, but she almost tries to see the brighter side of crummy situations too much, failing to meet the emotional needs of her partner.

It's currently unclear whether this tiny break will actually turn into the break, but regardless, it'll be telling to see how both characters ultimately handle their newfound time apart. While it might at first be extremely painful for Miranda, she might actually end up appreciating being able to be there for her friends and family (oh, Steve), as she's basically just been phoning it in (both literally and figuratively) since she left New York to be with Che in California. Sure, she's back in New York now, but even so, she's been devoting way more time to Che than to anyone else in her life.

More than anything, Miranda might be able to finally get back to being Miranda, a person who's slowly morphed herself into a relationship instead of being an individual person. She's become the relationship instead of letting the relationship be just another part of her, and in doing so, she's lost a major sense of herself. A break could certainly allow Miranda to be jolted back into the woman we once knew in Sex and the City, though now with the added knowledge that a whirlwind romance doesn't have to mean everything else in your life needs to go up in flames.