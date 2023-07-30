Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for And Just Like That... Season 2

Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) used to equal cringe like two plus two equals four, but with And Just Like That... comfortably settling into its second season, a new frontrunner has emerged when it comes to swiping up the crown of cringe. Though this season is nowhere near as cringe-worthy as the first, somehow And Just Like That is still dedicated to making Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) the most insufferable character on the planet.

Miranda's been host to her fair share of cringe-worthy moments on Sex and the City, but it didn't just end there. And Just Like That managed to crank the cringe factor up to unfathomable heights, and though things have had a chance to calm down with Season 2, Miranda was still able to pull off one of the most cringe moments of the season thus far. And in classic Miranda fashion, the moment involved her reintroduction of the bucket hat. Need we say more?

Miranda's Cringy Beach Moment in 'And Just Like That' Season 2

Miranda has a spotted history with hats. At this point, her wearing a hat is as synonymous with cringe as birds falling silent is with an incoming storm. It's practically impossible to forget her overalls-and-hat abomination from Season 2, Episode 1 of Sex and the City, which found Miranda avoiding a particularly painful ex-boyfriend by hiding behind a large ad on the street and then sprinting in the opposite direction as if she were running the 100-meter-sprint in the Olympic trials. Then, of course, we had her first go-around with the bucket hat, which she decided to sport over the hood of a teal windbreaker while going on a picnic with the girls in Season 2, Episode 14. Basically, hats are bad news for Miranda, which is why as soon as she appeared on-screen in Season 2, Episode 2 of And Just Like That wearing a green bucket hat, we knew things were about to go downhill.

Miranda brought her bucket hat along and hit the beaches of California to perform some societal good by cleaning up plastics and other types of waste on the shore. She's pretty glued to her phone throughout the entirety of the scene, that is, until another beach-cleaner gives her the death stare, shunning her into finally putting her phone away. Somehow during the course of her day, she ended up misplacing her phone, sending her into an absolute panic when she realizes she's fully stranded with no phone or car (this would've never happened if she had, I don't know, stayed in New York City where there's public transportation instead of becoming Che's stage mom in California).

Anyway, with most of the other beach-cleaners gone, she stumbles upon a surfer dude who lends her his phone so that she can get into contact with Che — who then decides to send their almost-ex-husband to pick Miranda up from the beach instead of going to pick her up themselves. This makes an already-cringe situation even cringier as Miranda has to sit through an awkward car ride with Che's ex, having had zero clue that Che was still married (or that they were married to a man). So, yeah, this season of And Just Like That is still hot on the cringe trail.

For any other character, this situation wouldn't have hit the same levels of second-hand embarrassment, but there's something about Miranda that just automatically ups that factor, and it likely involves her tendency to fumble the bag in awkward circumstances. Whereas someone like Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) would've likely remained calm, cool, and collected in the same situation, Miranda hasn't quite mastered the ability to stay grounded in reality and not put her foot in her mouth in more anxiety-inducing circumstances.

Miranda Was Peak Cringe in 'And Just Like That' Season 1

Miranda was by far at the height of her cringe during the first season of And Just Like That, which saw her committing more cringe-worthy acts than seemed humanly possible. Her first meeting with Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) in a law class at Columbia University cemented herself as the queen of cringe, as she managed to sit in the professor's seat and insult her professor (and now-friend) from almost every angle within just a few seconds. After mistaking Nya for a student, Miranda then proceeded to comment on her braids, screw up a fellow student's pronouns, and make the point that she was taking this class because Nya is Black and it offers a different perspective; basically, she became a word vomit tornado that left every person in the class with mouths agape — including Miranda.

It's tough to tell exactly what it is about Miranda that has made her so susceptible to bearing the brunt of cringe throughout both Sex and the City and And Just Like That; perhaps it's her propensity for finding herself in more awkward situations than the average person, thus leading to a larger chance of those moments occurring. Of course, it could also be how some people love to hate her, though the audience is pretty divided on that subject (there's even a whole book literally named, We Should All Be Mirandas, by Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni). Either way, she's certainly a divisive character, which makes every one of her even less-cringe moments stand out that much more.

When Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) or Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) display a moment of cringe, it never elicits the same venom from the audience as when Miranda does it. At this point, Miranda has had so many awkward moments that when another one flashes across the screen, it's tough not to think, "Miranda, AGAIN?!?" Carrie and Charlotte manage to fly under the radar because they occur less often and because each character deals with cringe moments in a much more streamlined manner. Carrie tends to remain fairly calm in those types of situations, whereas Charlotte leans into the cringe and almost celebrates it, just like when she ran around the city in a massive snowstorm to buy condoms for her daughter.

Miranda being cringe-worthy is almost its own storyline of And Just Like That at this point, which means it's unlikely to slow down as the episodes progress. Despite that, it's our responsibility as the audience to not get hindered by all the nonsense. After all, there is more to Miranda than just moments of cringe and ill-fitting bucket hats.