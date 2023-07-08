We've certainly had no shortage of being let down by good 'ol Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) over her years on Sex and the City, but given the 11 years that have passed since Sex and the City 2 premiered in theaters, it's safe to say that we're owed a bit of a redemption story from her. Though with an entire season of And Just Like That... and four episodes of Season 2 under our belts, why are we still asking for her to have a plot line outside of romance?

As soon as Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) stepped into the picture, the core of Miranda essentially stepped out. Now, that's not to say that Che has been a negative influence on her (they've had quite the opposite effect, actually), but at this point, it's as if Miranda has no life whatsoever outside of Che. She was an accomplished attorney and mother, attending Columbia University to further her studies when the Che bomb went off and all else was forgotten. The thing is, we don't have to delete Che from Miranda's life to give her a more compelling plot line: we just need a bit more of a solid balancing act.

Can Miranda Exist Without Che on 'And Just Like That'?

At this point, it does feel as though Miranda and Che are mutually exclusive, but that's only because we haven't gotten much of a chance to see either one without the other; it's interesting, though, because both are definitely characters with strong enough personalities to support their own, individual plot lines. So, in short, yes, Miranda can exist without Che, but for some reason, the writers on AJLT have made her into this overly dependent type of person to the point where it seems like she cannot exist without her partner.

In Sex and the City, Miranda was the absolute opposite of that type of person, with Exhibit A being her relationship with Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). Miranda did everything in her power to push him away throughout almost every stage of their relationship, though ultimately, she gave in to love even though she felt like she was losing a part of her independence in the process. Despite that feeling, she never lost her independence with Steve: she stuck to her guns and did things her own way, from getting married in a small garden ceremony to being fully prepared to raise her child alone when she wasn't sure if Steve would be sticking around.

It's as if all of that went straight down the toilet when AJLT came around: Miranda became much less secure and sure of herself in one fell swoop, and her relationship with Che only added to that. Because Miranda lets Che take the lead, it doesn't leave as much room for Miranda to be her own person; what's interesting about this whole situation is that the minute Miranda was called back home to console her son, Brady (Niall Cunningham), in Episode 3, we saw a glimmer of the type of person that she used to be.

Miranda's Storyline Needs to Balance All Aspects of Her Life

To be frank, that moment between her and Brady showed one of Miranda's best qualities: her devotion. After being dumped by his girlfriend and left to fend for himself overseas, Miranda jumped into action and dropped everything to take charge of the situation and be there for her son. Because Brady had been busy with his girlfriend for all of Season 1 of AJLT (and Miranda with Che), we weren't able to see the dynamic and bond the two had until just recently. Che had been taking up so much room in Miranda's storyline that it became easy to forget that Miranda had other things in her day-to-day life going on aside from her romantic life.

In moving forward with her plot line, a bit more balance in Miranda's life would certainly go a long way both for the character herself and for the audience watching. Che and Miranda being constantly tied at the hip throws off the balance of things: without any individual time with either character, it's tougher to get a full sense of who both of these people are at this stage in their lives. The two don't need to break up or anything, they just need to exist on the show in a way that complements the core of each other instead of being this one, big conglomerate of a person. Basically, that's the largest problem when it comes to Miranda on AJLT: we haven't gotten to see very much of her core. It certainly exists, but her relationship with Che overshadows her, which makes us miss out on all the reasons why Miranda was such a compelling character to begin with.

While we know who the old Miranda was, we really haven't had much time to meet the new one because of the focus on her relationship with Che. Cutting back a bit on the romance and bringing in the charm of the solo side of Miranda could actually end up strengthening her relationship with Che, as she's lost a bit of herself in the process. If you're not able to be your full self when you're with your partner, then who are you? It's extremely important that Miranda realizes that she exists in the relationship, as well. All in all, it'll be telling to see where the remainder of Season 2 takes Miranda, and given that Episode 4 gave some focus to her, Steve, and Brady as a family unit, it looks like we might have some solid hope of getting back to the real Miranda. Now that she and Steve will be living separately, that will also give her a bit more space to return to her old roots, as it's where we first met Miranda back in Sex and the City: alone, in her own apartment (and occasionally, eating massive, chocolate chip cookies).