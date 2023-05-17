Max has unveiled the release date for Season 2 of And Just Like That…, its beloved Sex and the City revival series. Set almost two decades after the finale of Sex and the City, And Just Like That… see the return of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), three of the four leads of the original series.

The original series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star, based on a book by Candace Bushnell, and aired on HBO for six seasons, from 1998 to 2004. The series was praised for pushing the boundaries of television by giving voice to complex female characters and never refraining from discussing controversial subjects. So, of course, once the series ended, Sex and the City left a legion of fans desperate for more stories with their favorite characters. The opportunity came in 2008 and 2010, when Michael Patrick King directed two film sequels to the series. After that, HBO would take over a decade to return to the Sex and the City universe, which happened in 2021 with And Just Like That… first season, developed by King.

The first season of And Just Like That… broke Max’s records by giving the streamer the most vital debut for any original production until then. So, of course, HBO decided to renew the series for a second season. We are not complaining, because And Just Like That… proved to be as revolutionary as the original series by exploring what it means to deal with sex and relationships in your fifties. While we still don’t know what’ll happen in Season 2, the first-look images already tease that Carrie and Aidan will get back together, so we should be ready for a third marriage proposal, which might just stick this time around.

When Is And Just Like That… Season 2 Coming to Max?

In addition to the trio of protagonists, Season 2 of And Just Like That… stars Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton. Four-time Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith has also joined the cast for Season 2.

In addition to King, the series is also executive produced by stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, as well as Sex and the City executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.

The first season of And Just Like That… is available right now on HBO Max. Season 2 premieres with two episodes on June 22, exclusively on Max. After that, new episodes follow weekly, every Thursday.