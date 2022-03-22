HBO Max announced today that And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City revival series that brings back many of the beloved cast and characters, has been renewed for a second season. According to HBO Max, And Just Like That… had the strongest debut for any original production of the streaming service so far.

Set almost two decades after the finale of Sex and the City, And Just Like That… see the return of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), three of the four leads of the original series. Now in their fifties, the trio must navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship, which means dealing with getting older while also trying to keep the people you love close by.

Besides the talented trio, And Just Like That's cast for the first season also features Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and the late Willie Garson. It’s still uncertain which cast members will return for Season 2.

The original series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star, based on a book by Candace Bushnell, and aired on HBO for six seasons, from 1998 to 2004. The sequel series is executive produced by two-time Emmy winner Michael Patrick King, who directed the franchise's two feature films that came out in 2008 and 2010. The films served as a sequel for the original show, which aired its finale in 2004. Commenting on the renewal of And Just Like That…, King said:

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters - played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, also added:

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

The first season of And Just Like That… is available right now on HBO Max.

