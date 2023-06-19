It’s safe to say that no one could’ve expected that Kim Cattrall, who famously played the iconic Samantha Jones in the original Sex and the City and the two subsequent movies, would return to the role. Cattrall was/is/has been in an infamous feud with both the show and Sarah Jessica Parker for years, decades even. From pay disputes to Cattrall wanting more creative control over the show to SJP’s alleged insensitivity when Cattrall’s brother died, you could almost write a show about the real-life drama itself. Although this feud had been well-known for years, a reality check that was the real kick in the teeth for the fanbase was Cattrall choosing to not return as Samantha for the first season of the show’s reboot, And Just Like That... The show made its best efforts to gloss over her absence, but Sex and the City only came in a four, and the trio just weren't the same without a helping of balls talk with their brunch. However, Season 2 has a beacon of hope as it was recently announced that Cattrall would be returning for a cameo — on a phone call, to be specific.

Samantha Jones is a TV character who will go down in history. At a time when women were still being slutshamed over anything they did (they still are but in a less toxic, heroin-chic way) and the power of sex was only allowed to be displayed by men, Samantha Jones was a massive middle finger to misogyny and patriarchy. She represented everything the show was about — freedom, empowerment, independence, and friendship. She complemented the group perfectly: When Carrie was being too selfish, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) too neurotic, or Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) too skeptical, Samantha would always cut in and give them the dose of reality they needed. She could shift into any sort of friend — harsh, caring, supporting, or just someone to discuss sex details with — no matter what the situation called for.

So, now that we’ll be seeing her very soon, here’s your recap on everything Samantha went through at the end of the show and the two movie follow-ups.

RELATED: 'And Just Like That' Season 2: Release Date, Who's Returning & What to Expect

Where Did We Leave Samantha at the End of 'Sex and the City'?

Image via HBO

Let’s rewind it back to 2004 when we thought we were saying goodbye to Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda forever. At the end of the series, all of the ladies get their happy ending. Carrie is back in New York and has finally ended up with Big. Charlotte, after years of infertility and emotionally exhausting attempts at having a baby, receives news that she and her husband Harry (Evan Handler) will be adopting a little baby girl from China. Miranda makes the voyage to Brooklyn with Steve (David Eigenberg) and Brady, finding a balance between work and domestic life. While the last season saw many trials and tribulations for each of them, Samantha undoubtedly had the most challenging time.

Midway through the final season, Samantha finds out that she has breast cancer — in the most Samantha way possible, she was hoping to get a boob job. At this time, Samantha has done the unthinkable: she's in a monogamous relationship. But it's with the much younger but equally hot Smith Jerrod (Jason Lewis), so it's still very on-brand for her. After a few bumps in the road in the shape of the creepy Richard (James Remar), Samantha seems genuinely happy being in a committed relationship. Although she maintains a brave face, breast cancer puts Samantha’s body through many hoops. She loses her hair to chemo, but more tragically, she also loses her sex drive. The final few episodes show Samantha kicking cancer’s ass as Smith supports her through everything, even shaving his own head in solidarity. In one of the best scenes of the entire episode, she inspires many other cancer survivors at a gala to all stand up and take off their wigs. The final scene of the series shows Samantha getting her sex drive back with Smith, and we are assured that everyone’s favorite sex-positive queen isn’t going anywhere.

What Happens to Samantha in the First 'Sex and the City' Movie?

Image via Warner Bros.

The first film picks up a few years after the finale of the show. Samantha (now totally recovered) has moved to LA to focus on being Smith’s publicist. While, of course, they live a lavish and fabulous life, Samantha still jets back to New York to see the girls whenever she can. She starts to realize that she is living a life she always tried to avoid: one completely devoted to a man. Her very hot and very busy neighbor inspires a dormant taste for independence and so, she leaves Smith and returns to New York (with a few added pounds, which the movie makes out to be a tragedy worse than cancer). Samantha remains by Carrie’s side after Big leaves her at the altar, and throughout all her own ups and downs, she never wavers in how devoted and loyal a friend she is. The movie doesn’t offer any more explanation as to what Samantha does upon her return to New York, but it’s implied that she is back in the place she was always meant to be: in New York, and focusing on herself. The film ends with the ladies out celebrating Samantha’s 50th birthday — fifty, and fabulous! If Samantha’s journey in the film can be summed up by one of her quotes, it’s most definitely “I love you, but I love me more.” Girlboss.

What Happens to Samantha in the Second Movie?

Image via Warner Bros.

The second film, which I wished could be erased from the SATC legacy Eternal Sunshine-style, brings Samantha back to her sex-positive ways but reduces her to a gimmick in the process. At Anthony (Mario Cantone) and Stanford’s (Willie Garson) wedding, she’s back to having loud and glorious sex with a random, gorgeous man. But, age has caught up with Samantha, and she is doing everything she can to stall menopause with lots and lots of pills. Samantha and Carrie attend Smith’s new movie premiere, where she meets a businessman from Abu Dhabi who wants Samantha to do some PR work for him. To sweeten the deal, he offers her and the three besties an all-expenses paid lavish trip to Abu Dhabi.

As I said, this film doesn’t offer much character growth for Samantha. It’s just gimmick after joke for her throughout the entire runtime. Her hormones get confiscated, she meets a sexy Danish man and then gets arrested for having sex with said man on a public beach. If Samantha learns anything, it’s that no matter how fabulous the outrageously excessive wealth of the Middle East is, having sex in a public place will always trump a continental breakfast served on a gold plate. The final scenes show Samantha having glorious sex on the fourth of July on a public beach somewhere in the Hamptons. Oh, the Land of the Free!

What Is Samantha’s Role in ‘And Just Like That...'?

Image via Max

Kim Cattrall does not appear in the first season of And Just Like That..., but that doesn’t mean that Samantha isn't a part of it. The show makes a half-assed attempt at trying to sum up what went down between Carrie and Samantha. Apparently, Carrie didn't want to continue having Samantha as her book publicist and so, Samantha “fired” Carrie as a friend. According to Miranda, Samantha’s pride got damaged, and according to Carrie, Samantha refused to return any of her calls. At some point then, Samantha moves to London and has had no contact with Carrie until the events of And Just Like That. This whole reasoning seems like a dig at Cattrall in real life. Carrie says to Miranda, “I thought I was more to her than an ATM.” Any SATC fan will know that this is ridiculous as Samantha always helped Carrie out as a friend, and never relied on her for a lot of income — she has way bigger fish to fry! With the Cattrall feud in real life allegedly being about money, this bogus and inconsistent plotline felt like the show was kicking Cattrall when she was already down.

Throughout the first season, Carrie and Samantha slowly repair their friendship via the odd text. Samantha sends a decadent flower arrangement for Big’s funeral but doesn't show up. Every few episodes, Carrie will text Samantha, reminiscing about the past and cluing her in on the trivial details of her life as a new widow, which Samantha replies to amicably. When Carrie suggests that they call, Samantha replies with an evasive “soon.” In the final episode, when Carrie goes to Paris to spread Big’s ashes, she texts Samantha to meet for a drink in London and Samantha agrees for the following night.

We’ll have to wait until Thursday to see if Carrie did meet Samantha for that drink, but since Cattrall will be returning for a cameo role, it’s probably likely that they did.

The first two episodes of And Just Like That... Season 2 premiere on Max on June 22 with a new episode released every Thursday.