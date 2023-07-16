Bringing Sex and the City back for its sequel series, And Just Like That…, meant updating the show for a more modern-day audience. Sure, the original audience would likely be tuning in, but the series had found new fans over the years due to streaming, meaning a sequel series was bound to garner more than just a nostalgic audience. And Just Like That set out to right a lot of its predecessor’s wrongs, adding a more diverse group of characters in race, gender, and sexual orientation. It’s a superb update and an important one at that, and the new characters are a fun addition.

Among these new characters is Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), a real estate broker who befriends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). But while Seema’s character is a delight to watch, it feels as though And Just Like That is trying to make her the “new Samantha” (Kim Cattrall) — and it isn’t working.

RELATED: This ‘And Just Like That...’ Season 2 Scene Needed Samantha

'And Just Like That's Seema Is More Than a Samantha Replacement

Image via Max

Seema was introduced in the first season of And Just Like That as the real estate broker who helps Carrie sell her apartment and subsequently find a new one. She’s stylish, sassy, and posh — the Webster’s definition of a badass businesswoman. She’s single and on the prowl, looking for something casual, and is extremely picky about her suitors. She’s a fun character, but it’s been clear from her very first scene that the show was trying to make her the “new Samantha” due to Kim Cattrall’s decision not to reprise the role.

Many fans wondered how the show would move forward without her. How would they write her out? Would they kill her off out of spite? Would they recast her or replace her with someone else? It became pretty clear within Seema’s first appearance what they had decided. Of course, the show had been quite petty towards Cattrall and her character from the get-go, writing her off in a way that didn’t really translate to who her character is, and having her “friends” make small digs at her throughout the season. Replacing Samantha was never going to go smoothly, no matter who they chose to put in her place. It’s nothing against Seema — in fact, it’s honestly a disservice to her that the show is trying to shoehorn her into that role.

A large criticism of And Just Like That is how often the old characters take a backseat to the new ones, but when it comes to Seema, she just seamlessly works into the plot. Even when it is a solo scene, she’s engaging enough to make it her own. Season 2 of the series shows off her prowess as a character. Aside from having what may just be the best wardrobe on the show, Seema is also incredibly funny and iconic without even trying. Think of when she scared off the man who tried to steal Carrie’s necklace by brandishing a fake gun, or when she spent an episode distraught over her Birkin bag being stolen. Even when talking about the men she dates, we’re absolutely glued to every word she utters. She’s fabulous and glamorous, and yet she still feels real, like someone you could actually see yourself being friends with — which unfortunately isn’t the case with some other characters.

Choudhury has spoken before about the comparisons between her character and Cattrall’s, and in an interview with Elle was asked how she thought the two characters would react to one another.

“First, I think it would be so much fun to watch. And I think they would eye each other quite a bit in the non-moments. In a way, they’re not similar at all...I can feel the difference between them, but I don’t really know how to articulate it. They do obviously have things in common and I think what would be so fun is—you know when two animals meet and they check each other out? It’s kind of that. And it could end up being very comedic or quite tender, in a weird way.”

It’s a great way to look at it. Rather than pitting the characters against each other, or having one try to replace the other, they can simply exist. Yes, they’re similar in ways, but they’re not identical, and they shouldn’t have to be.

Seema Helps Brighten 'And Just Like That'

Image via Max

As previously mentioned, Sex and the City was extremely whitewashed, so having more diverse characters was important when making the sequel series. Seema is Indian, and while she very well could have been reduced to a “token character,” which unfortunately happens far too frequently, the show instead embraces her culture. A Season 1 episode has Seema introduce Carrie to Diwali. Though the episode didn't hit the right marks, and certainly had some problematic aspects, it was at least an effort to bring more culture and life into the series. It’s also why shoehorning Seema into Samantha’s shoes leaves such a bad taste in the mouth. For a show that is trying to diversify itself, demoting an Indian woman to simply be a copycat role of a white woman just doesn’t exactly translate.

That being said, Seema is also much more than a token character, which is yet another thing the show is struggling to balance correctly. It was a large criticism in the first season that the new characters of color were simply background props for the white characters. There was little backstory given, or any meaningful time spent with them, and frankly, the show simply wouldn’t be as successful without these characters breathing new life into it. This is why it’s so important that they get just as fair treatment as the characters we already know and love.

So yes, the similarities between Samantha and Seema are there, and there’s no denying it. But there’s also a deeper side to Seema that tends to get overshadowed because of it. When we do get solo time with Seema, she absolutely steals the show. She’s proven time and again that she can carry her own and bring something new to the series, and this type of character. The show needs to let her character shine outside the confines of the Samantha-sized box she’s been put into. Especially with Kim Cattrall making a cameo later this season, the desperation for Samantha is at least a little bit healed. Let Seema do her own thing now!