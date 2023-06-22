And Just Like That… Season 2 is back with lots of fierce fashion, friendship, and fun. The sequel to fan favorite Sex and The City brings back Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) to the dating game, after she grieved for the entire first season, both fans and Carrie are ready for a fresh start. While the first season notably took Mr. Big from us in the first episode, there’s another character that quietly departed the show, Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s BFF, Stanford. However, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we know the new season will give us us a subtle update on where her friend is.

Garson passed away in September 2021 from pancreatic cancer and had only shot three episodes for the first season. The makers addressed his absence subtly by dedicating an entire episode to him and updating the audience that he quietly divorced Anthony (Mario Cantone) and went on tour to Tokyo with his TikTok star clients.

Where is Stanford in And Just Like That… Season 2?

In the latest episode, Carrie enlists the help of her podcast co-host Jackie’s (Bobby Lee) wife Smoke (Bethlehem Million) for her MET Gala dress. When the two arrive at her apartment with the dress, they find Carrie dressed in a beautiful kimono that she reveals her “friend Stanford sent it to me from Japan." This was a subtle way of the show addressing Garson’s absence as well as a way to keep him alive in And Just Like That universe. While Stanford's absence is one thing this season will also address the absence of Kim Cattrall as well.

It is often hard to address legacy characters’ absence in a popular show or film. Stanford and Carrie’s friendship gave many viewers of the original series ‘friendship goals’ in varied ways. While Carrie has an amazing friendship with her girls, her chemistry with Stanford oozed warmth and care that blurs the lines between reel life and real life. A similar decision was taken by the makers of the Fast and Furious franchise after the death of actor Paul Walker, with the latest iteration paying homage to him in certain ways.

And Just Like That Season 2 also casts Cynthia Nixon as Miranda, Kristin Davis as Charlotte, David Eigenberg as Steve, Evan Handler as Harry, Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, and Sarita Choudhury as Seema. Returning characters include Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace, Alexa Swinton as Rose, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa, Chris Jackson as Herbert, and Niall Cunningham as Brady among others.

