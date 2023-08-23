The Big Picture Fans were already at peace with Stanford's absence and didn't need his character's strange and unnecessary storyline about becoming a Shinto monk. It felt jarring and poorly executed.

Killing off the character would have been a better and more dedicated tribute, allowing fans to properly say goodbye. The writers should have handled it with more care.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that the choice came from his own experience after the second Sex and the City movie. While the intention to keep Willie Garson's memory alive is sweet, the execution still felt odd.

Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) is a staple character in the Sex and the City franchise. He’s Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) bff, and an all-around delight, always sunny and sweet. So, it was a no-brainer that he’d be included in the sequel series And Just Like That… But after the passing of Garson just months before Season 1's premiere, the show was forced to write the character out. Stanford was featured in three episodes of the reboot before it was explained that he ran off to Japan to manage a TikTok star. It was a bit of a random choice, especially considering he left his husband Anthony (Mario Cantone) in the process. But it was a quick fix for such a sudden passing, and thus we overlooked it. It was better than the alternative of killing off the character, or simply never acknowledging his absence — at least we knew he was out there somewhere thriving. But in the tenth episode of Season 2, we got an update on the character, and it did not go over well with fans.

Why Is Stanford Not in 'And Just Like That'?

Image Via Max

Despite a brief mention of him early on in Season 2, the show has stayed rather quiet on the character, which isn’t exactly a bad thing if this storyline was the alternative. In a very out-of-the-blue moment, Carrie invites Anthony over and tells him she received a letter from Stanford. She reveals that Stanford is in Kyoto and that he went to visit the Geishas, and he's staying there. This catches Anthony off guard, naturally, and he jokingly asks if Stanford is Japanese now. Carrie reveals that he’s become a Shinto monk and provides an attached picture of him as proof. Apparently, he had a big fight with his TikTok client, during which she fired him. He wandered around Kyoto for days crying, and eventually his way to a temple, where he finally stopped crying. He writes to Carrie, saying: “Carrie, for the first time in my life I felt peace. Real peace.”

Anthony asks why Stanford didn’t tell him himself, and Carrie continues reading. Stanford wrote: “I’d tell Anthony myself, but I know he’d make fun of it.” (And he does.) He goes on to say that his lawyers have enclosed all the legal work needed and that his apartment and all of his belongings are now Anthony’s. “I want no attachments,” He wrote. “I have let go of all things that no longer serve me. And I let it all go with love.” Carrie and Anthony then raise a toast “to Stanny,” and despite the odd write-off, have a very sweet moment in tribute to Garson, that feels like it comes from the actors themselves rather than a script.

Stanford Becoming a Monk in 'And Just Like That' Doesn't Work

Image Via Max

While it’s nice to have an update on Stanford, fans have already made their peace with the loss of the actor, and subsequently, the character. It’s still sad of course, but there’s no point in re-opening old wounds when his absence has already been explained away. If Samantha (Kim Cattrall) can still be a part of the series by way of texts, why can’t Stanford? Becoming a Shinto monk is such a bizarre choice for the character, and frankly unnecessary. There was no need to bring it back up, we were all at peace with knowing he was out thriving in Japan with his TikTok client. And yes, it really was jarring, because the reveal came in the middle of the episode with no prior build-up. There was no seeing Carrie receive the letter and realize that it was from Stanford, no seeing her reaction to first opening it and reading it. Instead, she just randomly invites Anthony over and drops the news on him — and us.

RELATED: The Author of ‘Sex and the City’ Isn’t a Fan of the Show’s Reboot — So What Went Wrong?

The whole storyline feels like a last-minute decision, and it feels like the writers are opening a closed wound to help boost otherwise abysmal reactions. It felt shoehorned in, like the writers on the show haven’t even seen the original series, and don’t know squat about Stanford’s character. Surely there were other and better options. Killing him off would have hurt, but at least we would have gotten a proper, dedicated tribute, and had been able to say goodbye to the character the way we deserved. Instead, he’s off becoming a monk? No disrespect to monks, of course, but that has never been Stanford, so it’s an odd choice for his write-off. If the show really wanted to pay tribute to Stanford there are about a million other, and better, ways they could have done so. No one is against a Stanford mention, but at least handle it with more care.

Michael Patrick King Explains Why He Made Stanford a Monk

Image Via Max

While the choice feels jarring to viewers, it turns out there is actually a reason behind the choice. On the And Just Like That The Writer’s Room podcast episode that accompanied the season’s penultimate episode, showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that the story idea came from his own experience after Sex and the City 2 tanked.

“Ever since Willie died and what we had to do last year was explain the loss of our really wonderful friend and actor, Willie Garson playing Stanford Blatch. The thing we came up with is that he went to Japan on a TikTok tour. It was a fast fix. It was a little bit, it was like thin ice. We skated over it ‘cause we had to, ‘cause he wasn’t in the show suddenly and we didn’t want Stanford to die. We wanted Willie to be alive as Stanford somewhere in the world. And here we are, and she says she got a letter from Stanford and he’s in Japan and he’s staying and he’s a Shinto monk.”

The choice of wanting to keep Willie’s memory as Stanford alive is sweet, but it was still an odd way to go about it. King continued, explaining that the storyline came from his own experience.

“I went to Kyoto with Sarah Jessica after the second movie, which … was not received well. The critics were not nice to that movie. And we were in Japan, and we opened it. We went to Kyoto and I was in some sort of an emotional shockwave, and I was going from temple to temple with Sarah Jessica. I was sitting there trying to release these complicated feelings, and I felt kind of at peace.”

This translated to the screen for King when it came to writing a tribute to Stanford. “I wanted to somehow pay tribute to Willie and put Stanford someplace where it was golden and filled with light because I hope Willie’s someplace that’s golden and filled with light.” Despite the choice feeling a little jarring and dismissive at first glance, it is nice to know that there is some care and love behind it. We all love Stanford, and it’s clear that his memory will forever live on among the cast, crew, and subsequent spin-offs. Here’s to you, Stanford Blatch.