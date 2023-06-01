Max has just released a new trailer for the long-awaited second season of And Just Like That..., showing us the ongoing adventures and exploits of everyone's favorite woman-about-town, Carrie Bradshaw. The new trailer follows yesterday's surprise news of Kim Cattrall's cameo in the second season. And while the new trailer doesn't show Cattrall's return as the fun and feisty Samantha, it does give us a peek at some other surprising turns ahead in the series.

Over a year after the premiere of the first season, And Just Like That... is finally returning. The series is a long waited follow-up to the iconic HBO series Sex and the City. The first season saw Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her two best friends Charlotte (Kristen Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate the everyday complications of relationships, middle age, motherhood, and the changing landscape of their respective careers. The first season of the series focused on Carrie overcoming the death of her husband Big, and dealing with grief while also trying to rebuild her life. The season was one of reckoning for all the characters. One of the most controversial changes was the breakup between Miranda and her longtime husband Steve, and her pairing with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

The new trailer, released today, gives us a glimpse into what to expect from the second season, opening with Carrie opening a box in her iconic closet, revealing her infamous wedding headpiece. "You don't move on because you're ready to," she says in voiceover. Clips play of all of our favorite characters, facing an impasse in their life. She continues, saying that "You move on because you've outgrown who you used to be."

A New Carrie Bradshaw

And that looks to be the central lesson of the upcoming season, as the trailer shows each character facing growing pains in their life. Miranda moves to the West Coast with Che but finds that she doesn't know her new partner as well as she thought she did. Charlotte is offered a new job and finds herself comfortable with a new group of friends, but might have extended herself too far as she stumbles down her hallway, to her two embarrassed children, drunk off of some ill-thought-out shots. And Carrie learns that her oven isn't just for sweater storage — she can even make a poached egg now! The trailer also gives us a glimpse into some highly anticipated returning characters, including Carrie's ex-boyfriend Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

And Just Like That... will premiere on Max on June 22. Until then, however, you can check out the new trailer below.